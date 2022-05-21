Eleven arrested after protesters stop cars on Auckland Harbour Bridge, assaulted police

Eleven people have been arrested after stopping their vehicles on Auckland Harbour Bridge during a planned protest.

Roughly 50 people gathered at Northcote's Onepoto Domain on Saturday morning.

According to a person from the group who was speaking through a loudhailer, they'd intended to march over the Harbour Bridge on foot, similar to the anti-mandate protest in February.

Waitematā District Commander, Superintendent Naila Hassan, said in a press conference that police had been negotiating with the protesters in the days leading up to the crossing, attempting to deter them.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Protesters gathered at the Onepoto Reserve near Northcote.

Police continued negotiations on Saturday morning with organisers, who were adamant on crossing the bridge by foot, according to Hassan.

She said an agreement was eventually reached for protesters to drive at a set speed over the bridge, in order to adhere to public safety.

However, Hassan said a number of protesters failed to do so, with many driving at slow speeds over the bridge and some stopping their cars and exiting their vehicle, to walk.

Hassan said police responded “swiftly”, eleven people were arrested and charged with a number of offences, including resisting arrest, driving charges and assaulting police.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Roughly 50 people gathered at Northcote's Onepoto Domain on Saturday morning.

“Their behaviour was selfish and stupid,” Hassan said.

According to one of the organisers, the group were planning to make their way to Wellington for a hīkoi on Three Waters reforms.

Previously, both the northbound and southbound bridge off-ramps were also closed. However, those off-ramps have now re-opened.

Waka Kotahi released a statement on social media at around 10am stating they were aware of a potential protest in the vicinity of the bridge and would not approve pedestrian access.

Thirty police could be seen monitoring the protest’s activity, police vans and a helicopter were present when the protesters gathered at the domain.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A damaged police van on site of the protest.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said police were being verbally abused by protesters.

A police van on site had damage to it, though police confirmed the damage was not caused by protesters.

Waka Kotahi said delays on the Northern Motorway had also now eased.