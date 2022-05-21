Armed police, helicopter called to 'ongoing incident' in residential Hamilton

Armed police attended a firearms incident in Hamilton on Saturday and arrested two people. (File photo).

Armed police have arrested two people after closing off streets in the Hamilton suburb of Frankton.

A police helicopter was also seen flying over the Kotuku St area from about 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

A police media statement said the parties involved were known to each other and two people had been arrested.

“... Armed police are present as a precaution and cordons are in place, and two people have been taken into custody,” the statement said.

According to a Waikato Police District Command Centre spokesman, armed police were “dealing with an ongoing incident on Kotuku St”.

He asked people in the area to stay away until the incident had been resolved.

The spokesperson could not confirm how many people were involved or if any of the suspects were armed.

“We are acting in the interests of our staff and the public, that’s all I can say at this time,” the spokesperson said.