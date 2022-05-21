Armed police arrest two people after firearms incident in Hamilton

Police were called to Kotuku St in Frankton, Hamilton on Saturday after reports of someone with a gun.

Armed police have arrested two people after closing off streets in the Hamilton suburb of Frankton after reports a firearm was presented.

One witness, who was part of a group of adults playing football at nearby Railway Park, said he’d never seen so many firearms and estimated he saw about 40 police during the incident.

A police helicopter was also seen flying over the Kotuku St area from about 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

According to a statement, Hamilton police said the incident was over and an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman had been arrested.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton police at the scene near Kotuku St.

No charges have been laid at this stage and police said the parties involved were known to each other.

“A firearm was allegedly presented during the incident however no shots were fired and no one was injured,” police said.

Earlier, a police spokesperson said armed police were present as a precaution and cordons were in place as they dealt with “...an ongoing incident on Kotuku St”.

He asked people in the area to stay away until the incident had been resolved.

“We are acting in the interests of our staff and the public, that’s all I can say at this time,” the spokesperson said.