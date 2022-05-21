Lotto: Hamilton Powerball player takes home $9 million, $18k each for another 15 winners

Hamilton has a new multi-millionaire, after a Powerball player won $9 million on Saturday night.

The lucky Lotto winner bought their winning ticket at Four Square Matangi in Hamilton.

The prize is made up of $8m for Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

The win marked the seventh time Powerball has been struck this year.

Two lucky strike players from Porirua and Masterton are celebrating on Saturday night as well, after each winning $100,000. The winning tickets were sold at New World Whitby in Porirua and Copper Kettle in Masterton.

But they’re not alone, with 15 Second Division winners each snagging $18,041 on Saturday night.

Two of those winners also won Powerball’s Second Division, bumping their winnings up to $26,770.

The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Browns Bay in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought a ticket at any of the above stores is advised to check it as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.