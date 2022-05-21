Lotto: Hamilton Powerball player takes home $9 million, $18k each for another 15 winners
Hamilton has a new multi-millionaire, after a Powerball player won $9 million on Saturday night.
The lucky Lotto winner bought their winning ticket at Four Square Matangi in Hamilton.
The prize is made up of $8m for Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.
The win marked the seventh time Powerball has been struck this year.
READ MORE:
* Man buys Lotto ticket hoping for a new car, wins $13 million
* Taranaki Lotto winner's $5.3 million Mother's Day to remember
* Family embroiled in dispute over $250,000 Lotto win and the Auckland house it bought
Two lucky strike players from Porirua and Masterton are celebrating on Saturday night as well, after each winning $100,000. The winning tickets were sold at New World Whitby in Porirua and Copper Kettle in Masterton.
But they’re not alone, with 15 Second Division winners each snagging $18,041 on Saturday night.
Two of those winners also won Powerball’s Second Division, bumping their winnings up to $26,770.
The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Countdown Browns Bay in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.
Anyone who bought a ticket at any of the above stores is advised to check it as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.