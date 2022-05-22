'Someone shot at my house': Police investigate Christchurch shootings

The living room window at Cari Quinn’s home now has two round chips in it.

Cari Quinn was reading a book in the lounge of her Christchurch home when the silence was shattered by two loud bangs on her window.

“I knew exactly what it was. Someone had shot at my house.”

Quinn leapt from her chair. It was about 7.45pm on Saturday.

She “stupidly” ran outside her home on Estuary Rd, New Brighton, but was unable to see who had fired the shots – likely from an air rifle or BB gun– from the road.

The 44-year-old called police who responded quickly.

Quinn’s house was one of at least two homes shot at in Christchurch on Saturday night.

Police confirmed they were also called to a property in Akaroa St, Mairehau, about 10pm.

No-one was injured.

Inquiries into both shootings are ongoing. They are thought to be unrelated.

She believes the person who shot at her home used an air rifle or BB gun.

Quinn, a potter by trade, said she was shaken by the incident, but was grateful no-one was hurt.

Her two daughters were playing on the other side of the house and didn’t hear the shooting.

“It’s completely random they shot my house. It’s not very nice.

“The consequences could have been much more serious.

“I hope they [the police] catch them.”