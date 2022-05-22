Person with life-threatening injuries after incident in West Auckland's Glendene

A person was found injured on Juliana Way in West Auckland's Glendene.

A person with life-threatening injuries has been rushed to hospital after an incident in West Auckland.

Paramedics were called to Juliana Way in Glendene shortly before 8am on Sunday after being alerted to an “incident”, a St John spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email: aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

One person was assessed and treated by staff and was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

The spokesperson said any further information would need to come from police.

A police spokesperson said it was “not clear” at this stage what exactly had taken place, but they had been notified by St John about the injured person.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances,” the spokesperson said.