Insulted: care and support workers protest against 70c an hour pay rise

Aged care worker, Gill Butcher marched along Hamilton’s Grey Street today as she stood alongside others challenging the governments offer of a 70c pay rise.

Seventy cents. That number triggered a nationwide rally on Monday when aged care and support workers took to the streets calling for fairer pay.

“What do we want, fair pay, when do we want it, now”, workers shouted.

An extra 70c per hour was offered by the Government as a wage increase for workers, leading many to feel insulted and under-valued.

Waikato aged care worker Gill Butcher said she was rallying to put “urgent” pressure on the Government to increase the rates for care and support workers while negotiating a pay equity settlement.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff “What do we want?, fair pay, when do we want it?, now!”, aged care and support workers shouted.

“We are going to continue to see a mass exodus of care workers from aged care and community support and there will be no-one to look after our elderly people,” Butcher said.

Kim Arnott has been working as a community support worker for people with disabilities and mental health issues for 10 years.

Like many of the participants who rallied in Waikato, she was calling on the Government to value the work that care and support workers had done over the past two years during the pandemic.

“I don’t think people appreciate what we do and a 70c [an hour] pay increase, well that is $28 before tax,” Arnott said.

“We help people live their best lives, we help people make their choices, and we help them do what they want to do ... if 70c is all people think we are worth, they need to rethink.”

Chris Ollington from the PSA union said the Government needed to value its care and support workers, and they were definitely worth a lot more than 70c.

“We want the Ministry of Health to come to the party and pay these people what they are worth,” Ollington said.