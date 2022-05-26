Golriz Ghahraman on why telling women not to read the comments isn't the answer to social media abuse

Imagine having to have security in your day job, because you’re a woman of colour with power. That’s the daily life for Golriz Gharaman, a Green MP

By now, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman has heard it all. That she’s not a real refugee. That she lied about her experience of the war in Iran. That she lied about her work history. That she’s not qualified enough. That she’s not grateful enough. The latest rumour is that she’s not even woman enough to do her job.

Online conspiracy theorists have recently accused both Ghahraman and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of being males posing as females, Ghahraman tells Stuff’s Tell Me About It podcast this week.

“The misogyny has gone so full circle that it’s come back to like, these aren’t even women,” the Iranian-Kiwi human rights lawyer says. “People were trying to prove we were men with close-ups of our necks to look for Adam’s apples and stuff. They were trying to prove that we were secretly men.”

For most people, such videos would be upsetting. But Ghahraman laughs as she describes her trolls as “truthers”. For her, this is just one more myth on the pile that’s accumulated since she was first made an MP in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Man, it's been an appalling couple of weeks to be a woman

* No time to be coy: dropping the c-bomb to fight back against online abuse

* 'Relentless' abuse against women MPs on the rise



Because of the threats made against her, Ghahraman has had a security plan almost from day one. She makes sure to change up her daily routine, for example alternating the doors she uses to enter Parliament to minimise risk. At home, she calls taxis to different locations.

At one point, after March 15, when Ghahraman was advocating for stronger hate speech laws, the police assessed the risk against her as so high she had to have a security detail.

“Until then I’d been kind of brushing it off,” Ghahraman says. “I think it's kind of important to notice that women do get told to brush things off online. What we're telling women is to just be less present online.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman.

Ghahraman told Tell Me About It she was dismayed to see a recent uptick in online misogyny in Aotearoa, where women in power - particularly if they were women of colour - were on the receiving end of horrific abuse. She said just like her, they were targeted for simply living their lives and doing their jobs.

“When we're being particularly critical, when we're being sort of very overtly authentic of our background, or celebrating wins… it's those types of behaviours that really bring [the abuse] on,” she says.

“It’s like, you're allowed to be here as like a grateful little woman of colour, but not, not the actual thing that you've been elected to be – a representative.”

Unlike male politicians, women were critiqued for their looks or their behaviour, rather than their policies, she said.

“You know, nobody's trying to slut-shame the dude MPs or talking about them as being ugly or fat,” Ghahraman says.

“There'll be people who relentlessly attack female women in public life, attacking or undermining our expertise or competence. We're just much more likely to be required to prove the bases of our opinions … and that silences women online and public life as well. But it's just exhausting.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Golriz Ghahraman in select committee at Parliament.

In the interview with Tell Me About It, a Stuff podcast centring women’s voices, Ghahraman steps through how social media enables such misogyny, and how platforms should be held to account to protect women and minorities.

“The thing that really, really worries me is that we keep talking about how we're growing diversity in our parliament, for example, or diversity in media…and then we settle for this level of abuse,” she says.

“I think about like, who's out there, who's vulnerable, who's consuming the attacks that I'm getting that I have now, to a large extent shut off from?

She also describes how she copes with the abuse – by turning to her friends.

“Because we're being societally gaslit. We keep being told to just not look at the comments as if that will solve it, or that it's not really happening, or that you just need to be stronger,” she says.

“So then we kind of retreat into safe spaces, and we affirm each other, and we kind of recommit to the truth. And sometimes we drink wine.”