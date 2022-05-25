Man's death near Auckland walkway being treated as unexplained

Police are investigating after a man's body was found near Roy Clements Treeway in Mt Albert.

The death of a man near a walkway in Auckland’s Mt Albert is being treated as unexplained, police say.

The man’s body was located on Alberton Ave near the Roy Clements Treeway about 6.45pm on Tuesday.

“The area was secured overnight with a scene guard in place,” detective inspector Chris Barry said on Wednesday morning.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Mt Albert resident Conor Head-McCarthy​ was biking home through the Roy Clements Treeway shortly after 7pm on Tuesday when he was stopped by police.

“They told me to turn back and after asking about what had happened, they said there's a lot of blood and there's been a bit of an accident,” he said.

Police would be searching the area and conducting a forensic scene examination on Wednesday, Barry said.

The man had been identified and next of kin had been notified.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of the Roy Clements Treeway area yesterday – from late afternoon through to 7pm, is asked to make contact with Police,” Barry said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff List MP for Mt Albert Melissa Lee said locals were on edge. (File photo)

Melissa Lee​, a National List MP based in Mt Albert, said it was a tragedy for the community to experience an incident like this.

“It's a tragic situation for anyone to be found dead in our local community. People want to feel safe and any situation like this would make them feel rather anxious,” she said.

She wished the family her deepest condolences.

Anyone with information was asked to call 105 and quote file number 220524/8192.