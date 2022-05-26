New Zealand soldiers excited to assist Ukraine with light gun training

16th Field Regiment troops conduct their final training before departing for the UK to train Ukrainian soldiers.

The weapons soldiers are sharpening their skills on are powerful, but it is technical expertise rather than force Kiwi troops will be providing their Ukrainian counterparts.

A New Zealand Defence Force training exercise in Linton on Thursday was the last before 16th Field Regiment troops depart for the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday soldiers would be stationed in the UK until the end of July.

Minister of Defence Peeni Henare said he was glad New Zealand could contribute its expertise and experience to the training, and that the 30 soldiers would not be entering Ukraine.

David Unwin/Stuff Soldiers manning the L119 105mm light gun.

“The Government is acting on a call for help with training, which will enable members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to operate L119 light field guns as they continue to defend their country against attacks by Russian forces.”

“We are also providing approximately 40 gun sights to Ukraine, along with a small quantity of ammunition for training purposes.

The L119 light gun is capable of providing direct fire support to armoured vehicles or buildings, as well as indirect fire support to combat armament, at ranges up to 10 kilometres.

L119 are primarily used in defensive operations, to defend a particular area from being invaded.

David Unwin/Stuff There is excitement among the soldiers to practice the skills they’ve honed, Lieutenant Colonel Dean Gerling says.

Gun sights are attached to the L119 in order to align with a director scope that determines the direction of fire, and requires no electrical power.

A trained crew from Ukraine would become qualified to use the gun in roughly a week.

Royal NZ Artillery 16th Field Regiment Commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Dean Gerling said the 30 soldiers bound for the UK possessed a broad range of skills from gunner rank up to major.

David Unwin/Stuff Latest technology uses GPS and Gyros to ensure the correct direction of fire, however this feature has been removed to reflect the conditions of use in Ukraine. Forty manual use gun sights are being gifted to Ukrainian troops to use with the L119.

“Because it is instruction and quite technical, we have had to take a more senior approach to send some of those instructors over because they have the depth of experience to impart their knowledge.

“It’s important to remember we are deploying skills, not capability. We are sending people to train, in support of the UK, in those base level skills.”

Five personnel left on Wednesday and a further 18 were preparing for departure in the following days.

David Unwin/Stuff The L119 light gun is typically used in defensive combat, supporting armoured vehicles or buildings.

Gerling said there was lots of excitement across the unit with many looking forward to putting into practice what they had spent their career training for.

“When we started looking at this there were a number of hands that went up around the regiment wanting to deploy.

“Unfortunately we cannot take everyone, we have to deploy what is needed, rather than what we want.”

David Unwin/Stuff Lt Col Dean Gerling with a gunsight that will be gifted to Ukrainian soldiers.

A Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130H Hercules aircraft and NZDF troops were previously cleared for deployment to the United Kingdom and Europe to offer intelligence, liaison, transportation, and logistics support to the international community's efforts to help Ukraine's self-defence.

The defence force’s open-source intelligence capacity based in New Zealand has also been used, and military equipment has been supplied to Ukraine.

New Zealand has also given $15.7 million to Ukraine for military equipment and commercial satellite access for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence, as well as enacting penalties against people linked to Russia's invasion.