How pleas for help in the lead-up to the Christchurch attacks fell through the cracks - Chapter 1: The Iceberg

For many, the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques seemed to come from nowhere. But not everyone was blind to the looming danger. In this seven-part series See No Evil, Stuff investigates how a group of women desperately tried to get the attention of officials – and why they failed.

In 1914, an alliance of trans-Atlantic nations got together to decide what to do about a common enemy. An enemy that threatened all of their interests, to various extents. An enemy that had recently brought about a tragedy, one that no one saw coming.

What was this enemy, considered so dangerous, so much a threat, that nations such as the United Kingdom and Germany – who would soon be at war with each other – were willing to unite against it?

Water. Or to be more precise, frozen water.

The 13 countries had been shocked into action by the sinking of the Titanic, with the loss of more than 1500 lives on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, one of the world’s most famous disasters – and one caused by an iceberg.

Two years after the sinking, those trans-Atlantic allies-against-icebergs formed the International Ice Patrol, an organisation that still exists to this day searching for threats to ships in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The sinking of the Titanic had awakened the world to the danger of icebergs, even though it was hardly a new threat. Over previous decades, they'd brought about the loss of hundreds of lives at sea.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, spent years trying to get attention about the concerns of the Muslim community in New Zealand before the Christchurch terror attacks.

Someone should have seen the Titanic disaster coming.

In the months after the Christchurch terrorist attacks of March 15, 2019, the former head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Andrew Kibblewhite, gave evidence about what he knew – what the system knew – about the danger of white supremacy.

“We weren’t unaware of a white supremacist threat, but it wasn’t where our focus was,” he says, in an interview with the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the deaths of 51 innocent lives at the hands of a white supremacist.

Then he makes an interesting comparison.

The system, Kibblewhite says, saw the threat of the extreme right-wing as a “small iceberg”.

After March 15, Kibblewhite admits, it was obvious they were wrong. “The iceberg was bigger than we realised, and it was our job, as a system, to know the size of that iceberg.”

How did the system miss this iceberg, or at least the significance of it?

How did no one see this iceberg coming?

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff A senior Government official says that it wasn’t until after the Christchurch terror attacks they realised white supremacy was such a big iceberg in this country.

The women

You want the truth? People did see it coming.

And they tried to tell others.

Stuff has spent months gathering insider accounts and scanning thousands of pages of documents – millions of words in which, from 2014 to 2018, the Muslim community was crying out.

Our investigations have focused on one organisation in particular, the Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand (IWCNZ). On the surface, its lobbying was highly effective.

Between 2014 and 2018, its members met with Cabinet Ministers, an intelligence chief, the police, and top civil servants.

Women like Aliya Danzeisen, Anjum Rahman and Dr Maysoon Salama – all proud Muslim women, all from different backgrounds, all with different upbringings, all united in their belief that Aotearoa was home – would try to warn the Government about what was going on, and the danger the Islamic community could see coming.

It’s not as if people wouldn’t listen to them. It’s what would happen next.

Time and again, Rahman says, they would be faced with the same response when they spoke to a room of officials.

“They listen politely, and smile, and say, ‘Oh, yes, yes’,” she recalls.

“And that’s it.”

And, from the evidence seen by Stuff, she’s right. That’s it. No further action taken. At least, no further action that materially resolved the issues that had been raised.

Sure, there were plenty of well-meaning people who tried; there was consultation and high-level meetings with people who wanted to help. But in the end, when you stand back, you can’t help but ask: what changed? A lot of things went round in circles.

Some of what the women were talking about during their years’ long, relentless struggle for attention was hair-raising: increasing Islamophobia, blatant racist attacks and threats, and the looming shadow of the alt-right.

Not every meeting, not every plea, was about the threats and the danger.

But certainly enough it beggars belief that when the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attacks reported back it found the state was not paying enough attention to the ideology and hatred that manifested with bloody, horrible consequences on March 15.

When you read and hear what was said – repeatedly – it beggars belief that more wasn’t done to help and protect the mostly-migrant community.

Throughout this seven-part series, Stuff will examine what happened, to try to explain and understand, to answer questions that, believe it or not, still remain.

One of those questions: is what happened in the build-up to March 15 a symptom of a wider malaise, a disconnect between those who run the country – politicians and the public service – and the people?

Across that divide, have we forgotten how to listen to each other any more?

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Frances Joychild, QC, who representened the IWCNZ at the Royal Commission, with Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman. Rahman and Danzeisen went around in circles asking for money for social workers to help the Muslim community.

The Text

Danzeisen and Rahman cite one example of how they never seemed to be able to quite get through to anyone – until it was too late. It’s something they’ve raised before in previous coverage of how they tried to get officials’ attention (after the attacks, Rahman and Danzeisen spoke widely and loudly about their frustration, to Stuff, RNZ, Newsroom, The Spinoff, and others). But this particular example neatly encapsulates their frustration from these years of dealing with the bureaucracy and politicians before the attacks.

From around 2014 onwards, in meeting after meeting, the IWCNZ sought funding to help the Muslim community – some money to pay for social workers, for instance. Their requests would bounce around, but in the end, before the attacks, no social workers eventuated.

Even within the agency which was supposed to be helping immigrant communities, the Office of Ethnic Communities (OEC), money was tight. Budget bids would be consigned to the rejection pile.

Then, on March 16, 2019, Danzeisen’s phone pinged, just as she was walking across the tarmac towards her flight to Christchurch, as the cool of early evening took hold and shadows began to stretch across the runway.

She knew she shouldn’t check it, but she couldn’t help herself. Desperate for news, she looked at her phone. It was a text.

“Hey,” a ground staff worker yelled at her. “Put your phone away!”

Everyone was tense.

Danzeisen was rushing to board a crowded flight from Auckland to Christchurch. The passengers had been delayed while Air New Zealand arranged a bigger plane because so many people wanted to head south.

Danzeisen showed it to one of her colleagues from IWCNZ. They were both immediately appalled.

“Kia ora Aliya,” the text read. “My thoughts are with the community. We are increasing OEC resources.”

An official would be in touch. “Ngā mihi.”

The message was from a very senior Government official, one who Danzeisen and Rahman had dealt with many times.

In one sense, it was exactly what they’d been asking for – OEC was going to get more money to help ethnic communities.

In another sense, it was a blow. “They’d found all this money to put into ethnic communities overnight,” says Rahman.

“Suddenly all the money is there – after we’re all dead.”

Danzeisen remembers: “It was like another killer in the heart.”

The day before, March 15, 2019, a gunman had walked into two mosques in Christchurch and carried out the deadliest terror attack of modern times in Aotearoa. The death toll would climb to 51 people, worshippers who had gone to pray.

Danzeisen and three other women from the IWCNZ were at Auckland Airport on their way to help the survivors and the grieving, including Dr Maysoon Salama. Her son was among the dead, and her husband was seriously injured.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for the Security Intelligence Service, says he can understand why the Muslim community feels it was let down.

The Minister

Andrew Little has never shied away from complex, seemingly intractable problems. But as he sits down for an interview with Stuff about the terror attack – the fallout and what preceded it – it’s hard to ignore the fact that he must be one of the busiest people in the country: Minister of Health during a global pandemic; Minister of Treaty Negotiations at a time that some of the toughest claims remain to be resolved.

Little is also the Minister responsible for the Security Intelligence Service, and the minister in charge of co-ordinating the response to the recommendations made by Royal Commission of Inquiry – in other words, the Christchurch terror attack is very much on his plate.

When we talk, it’s almost exactly three years to the day since the gunman calmly walked into the Al Noor Mosque and started firing his legally-obtained semi-automatic weapon. Little sips on a glass of water, pushes his glasses up his nose and takes a breath as he waits for the awkward question he knows is coming: was the Muslim community let down in the lead-up to March 15?

“I certainly understand why the Muslim community feels [that],” says Little. “This was a horrific act targeted to them in their place of worship from somebody who had spent all his time while in New Zealand preparing for it – and nobody seemed to notice, and it happened, and it was tragic.”

“But” – you could sense the “but” coming, couldn’t you?

“But I think the Royal Commission's findings were that the way the guy operated was that it was most unlikely he would have been detected even if there had been a high level of awareness.”

Which is true – that’s exactly what the Royal Commission found.

Behind that truth, though, is a whole other inconvenient truth: there wasn’t a “high level of awareness” because the agencies weren’t looking. Well, they certainly weren’t looking closely enough.

“There was this undue concentration of resources,” says Little. The agencies were focusing on what they considered to be the most pressing threat at the time – Islamic fundamentalist terrorism, radicalised members of the very same community that was asking for help.

“In terms of the white identity extremist threat, it is true that the agencies really only started getting onto that in 2018,” says Little. “I can understand that the community would feel that it should have been a higher priority before that.”

How could this have happened? How could people who were trying to raise the alarm have been ignored to the extent they were?

In fact, as Denzeisen and Rahman saw it, it was worse than that: sometimes when they tried to pass on information about the far right or racism, they were instead asked about their own community, they say.

“Oh, yes, they absolutely wanted us to be spying on our own community,” says Rahman.

She hastens to add: “Obviously if something is going to happen we’re going to report it to the police, if we see anything worrying we’re going to raise it.”

So, if it’s good enough to ask them to spy on their own community, why wasn’t it good enough to act on the information they were passing on about the far right?

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Dame Susan Devoy was the Race Relations Commissioner from 2014-2018. She pushed for more attention to be given to the issues being raised by the Islamic Women’s Council.

The Letter

Let’s be clear from the outset: as Little alluded to, security agencies had concerns about threats from Islamic fundamentalist extremists for decades. Globally, those threats have materialised in the form of large-scale attacks on innocent people. And, locally, eight people were injured at LynnMall in Auckland last year in a mass-stabbing carried out by a man who held radical views.

So no one is saying the agencies should not have had their eyes on those concerns.

But it’s not an either-or situation, surely?

Also, there’s another thing we need to be clear about from the outset: no one is saying that anyone alerted the authorities to what the Christchurch terrorist was up to as he planned his chaotic act (though that raises another important part of our story, which we’ll get to).

Neither Rahman nor Danzeizen, nor anyone else for that matter, walked into offices in Wellington saying, “There’s a guy down south you should look at.”

In fact, lots of what the women were talking to the Government about was everyday stuff: how Muslim kids were struggling at school; how Muslim women were finding it hard to integrate into society and needed help.

A report the Islamic Women’s Council wrote for Government agencies in 2014 lists 10 areas where they believed the 46,000-strong community needed help: migration; public perception of Muslims; employment; education; health; police; social isolation; family violence; democratic engagement; and youth.

“We hope to partner with the Government to plan and implement a comprehensive programme that will lead to long-term and sustainable solutions,” the report says.

Those hopes would be well and truly faded by March 2019.

Which is not to say there weren’t people within the Government pushing on the women’s behalf. The then Race Relations Commissioner, Dame Susan Devoy, picked up on what the community was saying and lambasted agencies for their lack of action.

The Government’s response to one area in particular, the issue of preventing violent extremism, alarmed her to the extent that she wrote to the State Services Commissioner, Peter Hughes, in December 2016.

“An issue of such critical importance to the safety and security of all New Zealanders surely warrants leadership, coordinated oversight, dedicated funding, expert and coordinated programme development and delivery,” Devoy wrote in the letter, obtained by Stuff.

“The overall response, to date, lacks leadership, is piecemeal, uncoordinated, discretionary, and inadequate.”

In the carefully-worded, polite language of typical missives that circulate around the Wellington bureaucratic jungle, this was a roar.

Hughes agreed it was an “important” issue, and set in motion a series of responses which would be described by one source as “banging heads together”.

Ultimately, though, even Devoy’s blast and Hughes’ reaction, could not bring about change. The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attacks would find that, based on the evidence of what it had heard about interactions between the Muslim community and the Government prior to the attacks, the public sector needed to change.

Agencies’ approaches to issues such as countering violent extremism had been “characterised by limited political ownership and an absence of public discussion”, says the report.

“The public sector mindshift must shift to value communities’ input into decisions, transparency and engaging in a robust debate.”

In other words: shape-up. And start listening – like, properly listening.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Peter Hughes has been the Public Service Commissioner (previously the State Services Commissioner) since 2016. He responded to concerns about the handling of issues raised by the Muslim community by “banging heads together”.

The System

How did we reach that point? And have our agencies learned their lessons? These are questions we’ll seek to answer in this series.

Some agencies fronted up, others wouldn’t. The Director-General of Security, Rebecca Kitteridge, for instance, declined to be interviewed, although she sent a lengthy statement which says in part: “I want to assure everyone that we take seriously every concern that is raised with us by the public. Information provided to NZSIS is carefully assessed and investigated as required, with referrals to other agencies (such as New Zealand Police) as appropriate. The nature of our work means that it is usually not possible for us to report back to members of the public about how their information has been handled.

“I think it’s important to note that White Identity Violent Extremism was an emerging national security threat that was being looked at by NZSIS from May 2018.”

We’ll come back to that, and more from the statement, later.

In the meantime, in this series, we’ll talk not only to the women who tried so very hard to raise the alarm, but to seasoned Wellington insiders, people who share a sense of frustration though their circumstances are very different.

People like Dr Simon Chapple, who has held senior economic and public policy positions both here and internationally, and is now Director of the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies at Victoria University; a man who knows the system inside out and yet feels like he’s often ignored.

Take, for example, the select committee process, which is supposed to be a mechanism for consultation with the public over law changes.

Pfft, yeah, right, people within the beltway tell Stuff:

By the time a proposed law change gets to Parliament, many say, it’s like the minds of the minister and department agency overseeing the process are already made up; sure, the public is welcome to make submissions, but with committee numbers favouring the Government, and departmental officials providing advice, is there really any independent analysis of what people have said?

“I’ve been involved in a lot of select committee hearings,” says Chapple. “And you’ve got to think that I’ve got an advantage. But I’ve never felt that anything I’ve said has been taken on board.”

You can understand, he says, people feeling they’ve been cut out of the process.

“If I’m feeling this, how are you going to feel if you’re a regular citizen without experience in government who has something to say? Or a member of the Muslim community who is trying to draw attention to the anti-extremist space?”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Aliya Danzeisen moved to New Zealand from the United States where she was a lawyer.

The Hijab

How would you feel? Aliya Danzeisen knows. She’s been there. She’s lived that frustration.

She came to New Zealand from the United States where she was a lawyer who dealt with sovereign rights issues when she clerked for a judge, and grew up in an area where militia and armed patriot groups exist.

“I have lived experience, I have a legal background, and I’m telling them there’s something wrong,” she says. “They couldn’t see it – to them, I was uninformed.”

Looking at the officials from behind her glasses and beneath her hijab, she quickly realised she knew more about the threat of extremism than most of them.

And yet she’d come away thinking: “You’re still discounting what I’m saying because I have a piece of cloth on my head. That is literally what it is.”

