Cannabis company harvests bumper first crop for export

Rows of cannabis plants line a state-of-the-art greenhouse in Waikato, ready to be harvested.

Cannasouth Cultivation Limited is beginning to strip the flowers off its first commercial crop of cannabis to be exported for medicinal use.

The biopharmaceutical company’s one of a kind greenhouse, in a secret location on the outskirts of Hamilton, is home to about 500 premium quality plants.

“It’s exciting. It has started off the next chapter for us now,” founder and CEO Mark Lucas said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Cannasouth co-founder and CEO with its first crop of commercial cannabis to be harvested.

The concept was dreamt up in 2018, and Cannasouth had since built the facility, got the equipment, and found and trained staff – before crops were brought in at the end of last year.

The harvest would be taking place over the next few days and would be a mammoth effort, he said.

“Building pharmaceutical quality facilities is not easy, it takes a long time and is incredibly complex,” he said.

But, it was “absolutely worth it”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Once the plants were harvested, the greenhouse was cleaned out and sanitised, for the whole process to begin again.

The cultivation facility had a “mother room” for the plants to grow, before cuttings were taken and grown into adolescent plants in another room.

Then, at the “young adult” phase they were moved into the big greenhouse until harvesting.

All elements in the greenhouse were controlled – it had lights that turned on and off depending on the sun’s heat, and air-flow was filtered.

Once the plants were harvested, the greenhouse was cleaned out and sanitised, for the whole process to begin again on a three-month cycle.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The flowers would be shipped to countries, including Australia, Israel and Germany.

The plants were stripped and dried for 10 to 12 days, before they were packaged to pharmaceutical standard for export.

The flowers would be shipped to countries, including Australia, Israel and Germany.

Lucas said the facility was designed to grow flowers that could be used as they were. They are sent to customers as a whole flower in a little pot.

It contained THC, the compound within cannabis that had the psychoactive effect, and could be used with a vaporiser or in tea.

“For us, it’s just been an incredibly long journey to get to this point,” Lucas said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Cannasouth staff strip the flowers off its first commercial crop of cannabis.

The next goal was to enter the New Zealand market and provide products for Kiwi patients.

But, New Zealand had some of the strictest standards in the world, so it was a lengthy process and a work in progress.

Cannasouth was also working on building a pharmaceutical facility to manufacture products itself, like oils or tinctures.

Lucas said there was still stigma around the use of using cannabis medicinally, but products could help people with a range of things – including pain, sleep, and anxiety.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Medicinal cannabis products could help people with a range of things – including pain, sleep, and anxiety.

Most cannabis was obtained on the black market and was not standardised, he said, so there was limited clinical data available.

It was also not subsided in New Zealand, so came at a cost.

But Lucas said as more people used medicinal cannabis and as more products became available – more data would come and doctors would prescribe it more frequently.