One person injured after nose to tail crash in Christchurch
A person has been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Christchurch on Friday morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Pound and Roberts roads in Islington just before 8am.
A person is still inside one of the cars due to injury, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said. Emergency personnel are awaiting an ambulance to remove the person.
One car was hit from behind, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
More to come