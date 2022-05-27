Loved dog worth $7000 dies after owners return from holiday and find it mortally ill at kennel

A couple who left their $7000 dog with a Hawke’s Bay kennel while they went on holiday returned twelve days later to find the dog so sick it had to be rushed it to a veterinarian but died a short time later.

Prateek Reliya​ and his wife left their 1-year-old dog, a male Japanese Akita named ‘Cash’, at St. Georges Kennels near Havelock North, on the evening of May 13.

The couple flew to the Cook Islands the following day for a holiday, returning on Wednesday.

About 9.30am on Thursday the man went to the kennels to collect Cash.

“When I’d dropped him off he was his normal self: all good, healthy and happy. When I went to collect him the guy at the kennels said Cash had been a bit unwell,” Reliya said.

“When I went in to see him he was right in the corner of his kennel, there was urine everywhere. He was just sitting on his bed. All he could do was wag his tail and make a bit of a noise. I’d never seen him look so bad,” Reliya said.

SUPPLIED Cash was happy and healthy when dropped at the St Georges Kennels on May 13.

When the man picked Cash up he noticed foam coming from his mouth.

“The guy at the kennel said he [Cash] had had a bit of a cough but that he was better than he had been a few days earlier,” he said.

He took Cash straight to a veterinarian.

“The vet looked at him and took him inside straight away and put him on oxygen. When I told the vet that he had been worse a few days earlier the vet said he’d have hated to have seen what that looked like,” Reliya said.

GOOGLE St. Georges Kennels, Hawke's Bay.

“The vet said he was pretty much on his last breath. He was struggling so much just to breathe. The vet asked how far we wanted to go in terms of medical costs. We said don’t worry about the cost, we just want our baby back,” Reliya said.

“But a few minutes later he passed,” he said.

A post-mortem carried out on Thursday revealed the Cash had a lung infection.

“It just makes me so mad that the kennel did nothing when Cash started getting ill. If they didn’t want to contact a vet they could’ve contacted me and I’d have got a mate to go and take him to a vet,” he said.

SUPPLIED Cash was a one-year-old male Japanese Akita. Akitas are said to be known to be very loyal pets.

Cash would be cremated. The couple were speaking to a lawyer about possible legal action.

“The home is so empty without him. He was a big part of our family. The way we lost him was just heartbreaking. The fact he was sick for three days... it was like he was waiting for me to say the last goodbye,” Reliya said.

Kennel manager Philip Allerby said Cash did not display signs of illness until Tuesday, and “at that time they appeared to be mild and the same as kennel cough, which is so prevalent in the community at the moment that it has been the subject of several media reports”.

“Cash’s symptoms appeared to improve overnight, and he seemed better on Wednesday. If I felt that the illness endangered him at all I would obviously have sought medical advice,” Allerby said.

He said he did not accept responsibility for Cash’s death and “at this stage we have not been advised about what the cause of Cash’s death was, and if it was due to kennel cough whether he had any underlying health issues which could cause what is usually a relatively minor ailment become fatal for a fit, young dog”.

“We look after people’s pets as if they are our own and I know from personal experience how devastating it is to lose a much-loved pet, so I have sincere sympathy for his loss,” Allerby said.