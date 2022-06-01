We don’t feel safe: when racism makes you feel too scared to leave your home - Chapter 2: Threats and Warnings

In a seven-part series, Stuff investigates the build-up to the Christchurch terror attacks, and the fall-out, following the story of a group of women who tried to get help for their community.

In March 2019, 51 people were killed in a terror attack on two Christchurch mosques.

Five years earlier, a group of Muslim women began telling Government agencies about a rise in Islamophobia.

Around the same time, security officials were writing reports about the potential for far right attacks.

For many, the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques seemed to come from nowhere. But not everyone was blind to the looming danger. In this seven-part series See No Evil, Stuff investigates how a group of women desperately tried to get the attention of officials – and why they failed.

This is Chapter 2: Threats and Warnings. The remaining chapters will be published daily.

Aliya Danzeisen was at her Waikato home one day when the phone rang late in the evening. Unusual, she thought, as not many people knew her unlisted number.

It was the first of three calls she would get that evening from the same person. Each time it got more frightening.

The caller told her he was from the local council, that he had seen “a Syrian bush pig” out in the garden of her home, and that, because the animal wasn’t native to New Zealand, they “knew how to get rid of it”.

Danzeisen was beside herself. She had not been in New Zealand long, though, for the record, she is not Syrian: she was born in the United States, and came to New Zealand in 2006. She did wear a hijab, including in the large garden out the back of her house, a place of toil and refuge – or so she thought.

She complained to the phone company, who told her to ring the police, who told her it was a prank; ignore it.

Instead, she went to the police station, and insisted that a complaint be taken “in case something further happened”. What was more, she had the phone number of the caller, thanks to caller ID.

Eventually, police tracked down the caller – it was a teenager she didn’t know.

Of all the threats, of all the harassment, of all the Islamophobic slurs Danzeisen has endured in New Zealand, this incident was not the worst, or the most dangerous. Not by a long way.

But at the time, it spoke to her about something she was noticing.

“This incident upset me not just because of the content, but because of the initial dismissals by the police as if it was nothing,” she says. “Such statements are not nothing and can escalate if not addressed.”

Around that time, and over the coming years, Muslims across the country, especially women, were being subjected to abuse and violence: shoved and abused, having their hijabs torn off, even being driven at on the footpath.

Or, like what happened to an Afghan refugee out shopping in a Dunedin supermarket in August 2014. After reading product labels on the shelves, she turned back to her basket and found a note: she should remove her hijab – New Zealand was a Western country and no place for terrorists and extremists, the note read.

Or the vile post to a New Zealand Muslim Facebook page which ended: “You will not win the world, and you will suffer for your affiliations.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Abuse towards Muslim women began increasing in New Zealand from about 2014. Aliya Danzeisen even received racist anonymous phone calls after working in her own garden.

Danzeisen’s colleague, Anjum Rahman, remembers 2014 as particularly frightening. “It’s like we weren’t seen as human. Can you imagine sitting in your house too afraid to go out?”

But rather than sit in their houses, cowering, Rahman and Danzeisen and other members of the Islamic Women’s Council started to do something about it. They started telling people – the police, the Government. This had to stop: something had to be done.

It was the beginning of a relentless attempt to draw attention to the fear and isolation many Muslim women were suffering; an attempt to get help to change attitudes; an attempt to get help to feel safe.

If you’d like a timeline to follow along with, this was five years before the attack on the mosques in Christchurch.

Two Reports

As it happens, 2014 was a time when serious minds were turning serious attention to the potential threat of the far-right in New Zealand.

That year, two reports were produced by police intelligence officers who studied the risks of domestic terrorism in Aotearoa.

One, Domestic Extremism: Unlikely But Not Out Of The Question, looked at the possibility of incidents carried out by anyone BUT Islamist extremists. Because, you know, at the time, security agencies considered Islamic fundamentalists were the most likely threat. So this report was sort of like the police saying: yeah, we’ve got our eyes on THEM - but what about that other lot over in the corner? Any risk there?

The report concluded that, look, yes, there is a lot of stuff swirling around the internet that might motivate people to act – violent race hate material, for instance – but there are no indications that groups on the far left or the far right are planning anything.

However, the exponential growth of the internet and its ability to radicalise someone, and the ease with which someone could buy guns or equipment for a home-made explosive, meant the danger remained, the report said.

“An extremist act undertaken by an individual or small group is judged to be a realistic possibility.”

The other police intelligence report on the topic that year was: “The Right Wing in New Zealand: Myth vs Reality”.

It contained a disparaging assessment of extreme right groups in this country, a shambolic rabble more likely to attract media headlines than carry out violence.

Groups would frequently spread white-supremacist slurs and anti-immigration messaging, sometimes even espouse neo-Nazi beliefs, but when it came down to it, the report concludes: “While it presents a confronting and sometimes intimidating image, the domestic far-right is characterised by discord and disorganisation.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Key players: Over the years of trying to get help for the Muslim community, Anjum Rahman and Aliya Danzeisen met with senior civil servants and politicians.

Still, the officials noted, conspiracy theories and fears of a “white genocide” were prevalent, and the extreme right had a propensity for firearms. Why? “Many … are unable to compete with adversaries in terms of physical violence.”

Overall, while the groups themselves did not show any intent or capability to cause harm, the same could not be said for individuals.

“Extremist racist acts are rare and have not routinely featured the use of firearms, but the relative ease of access to semi-automatic firearms means that a ‘lone wolf’ attack scenario remains a possibility.”

Again, for those following a timeline at home, this is three years before a white supremacist, who feared white genocide and bragged about starting a race war, was radicalised on the internet, and started buying semi-automatic weapons.

The distribution list of both those reports included the prime minister at the time, Sir John Key.

Assessment of a Threat

In actual fact, even in 2014, the fact that there was a risk of an extremist legally obtaining firearms for a terrorist act should have come as no surprise to anyone in the security or intelligence fields.

Years earlier, in 2011, a group of the government’s intelligence experts, the Combined Threat Assessment Group (CTAG), set out to answer a question: how easy would it be for a terrorist to get hold of firearms in New Zealand?

Answer: quite easily, actually.

The report came about after an exercise in which agents and officials looked at New Zealand’s vulnerability to a terror attack. In other words, members of the intelligence community recognised that the possibility of someone getting hold of lethal weapons through perfectly legal means was a real risk.

“Under the current legal parameters of firearms availability, registration and licensee vetting, CTAG judges that a terrorist [or] violent extremist … could legally acquire firearms, including [military-style semi-automatic weapons], for use in an attack,” concludes the report.

Vulnerabilities in the vetting system included the fact there was no provision to check someone’s travel history, or to carry out profiling which could expose radical tendencies.

You would think that this report might have set off alarm bells.

In fact, it did cause a bit of a commotion – but not because of its findings. Essentially, the report triggered a turf war. Some agencies suggested CTAG had stepped out of its patch.

The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) decided to ask police headquarters what they thought – which was a bit odd since police officers had collaborated with CTAG to write the report.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, spent years trying to get attention about the concerns of the Muslim community in New Zealand before the Christchurch terror attacks.

Two letters were sent. Police eventually responded, pointing out that gun crime levels in New Zealand were low. Which, in hindsight, missed the point, didn’t it?

DPMC officials spoke to police again in 2012, reviewed everything and decided, no – nothing needs to change. New Zealand’s gun laws and licensing procedures, including the vetting process identified by CTAG as a potential weak spot for terrorists to exploit – the inability to check travel history, or see if there were any signs of radicalisation – remained unchanged.

Again, for those following the timeline here, this is well before a violent extremist, with a penchant for travelling to some unusual places and who had been soaking in bilious radical material online for years, legally obtained a firearms licence.

A Partnership

So, to recap, by 2014, the Islamic Women’s Council is telling police about racist threats and violence, and there have been three reports in which intelligence officials conclude the risk of a “lone wolf” carrying out an attack is a realistic possibility; that an extreme right violent extremist could potentially legally obtain deadly firearms; and that there was a weakness in the firearms licensing system which could allow a terrorist to get a firearms licence.

Even the prime minister, Key, was on the distribution list for two of the reports.

The overwhelming international narrative – and media coverage – around terrorism painted Islamic fundamentalists as the biggest threat. And, as we said in Chapter One, there were attacks which had stoked the concern about those risks.

But officials within New Zealand’s Government were not blind to the danger faced by the local Muslim community.

In fact, Danzeisen says some officials were being proactive.

“[The Ministry of Social Development] asked me to help them because they didn’t know how to deal with our community’s issues from a cultural perspective,” she says.

MSD asked for more information, a summary of what the problems were.

The women obliged. “The council put down all the major areas where we were having issues,” says Rahman. “And the thing is, we didn’t just say to them, ‘These are our issues – deal with them’. We said, ‘These are our issues, here is what we see as solutions, here’s what we can offer, and here’s what we need from you’.

“We took it as a partnership thing.”

This was all sounding promising, especially for Muslim women and girls. Very promising – people were listening.

And then December 2015 came along, and with it a shock from an unexpected quarter – the prime minister.

