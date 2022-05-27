The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 27

Rosemary Penwarden​, 63, expects the car, named ‘Frida’, will pay for itself.

Otago woman builds her own electric vehicle

It took a couple of years and $24,000, but Rosemary Penwarden​, 63, expects the car she converted into an EV, a Honda City named ‘Frida’, will pay for itself.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Rosemary Penwarden with her EV named Frida.

Penwarden’s motivation was to become independent of petrol and show the oil companies she has been opposing for many years that they’re “not needed here”.

With the help of friends she secured the parts and supervision required to convert the 29-year-old Honda herself. She worked on it at the Valley Workshop, a co-operative in Dunedin’s North East Valley, which she helped establish nearly six years ago.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Rosemary Penwarden charges her home and car with the help of 27 solar panels.

The māmā making traditional Māori clothing

Georgia Taiapa​​ (Ngāti Porou) was “shocked” and disappointed by the lack of affordable clothing featuring Māori designs for her daughter – so she decided to come up with something herself.

The 22-year-old said she had always wanted her children to wear traditional Māori clothing.

Now two of Taiapa’s products have been nominated for Konei’s Aotearoa Top 50 Māori Product award.

Mairangi Taiapa Mairangi Taiapa in Māori themed baby clothes made by her mother, Georgia Taiapa.

Her father, Horace Taiapa, is a traditional Māori carver and designs the patterns she adds to her baby products.

“I think it’s really important that pēpi are able to wear clothes that represent them and where they come from,” the designer said.

Georgia Taiapa Mairangi Taiapa in clothing featuring a Māori design by her grandfather Horace Taiapa.

Ka mau te wehi!

Four Kiwis named on Forbes' 30 under 30 list

Four New Zealanders feature on the prestigious Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for social impact, recognising influential young leaders, advocates and entrepreneurs across the globe.

Shaneel Lal, founder of Conversion Therapy Action Group, Emily Au-Young, co-founder of Reemi, and Genevieve Mora and Jazz Thornton, co-founders of Voices of Hope are among the selected – listed under the social impact category.

Three Jazz Thornton with pro-dancer Brad Coleman on the 2022 season of Dancing with the Stars.

Thornton, 26, is a finalist on TV’s Dancing with the Stars, but is competing based on her legacy of overcoming mental illness and starting a nonprofit digital campaign with Mora on the issue.

There were more than 4000 nominees for the 2022 list, and 22 countries are represented.

Kids bike track enables safe learning

Pupils at a Palmerston North school are now able to get safety lessons about riding a bike in their neighbourhood without going outside the school gate.

Te Kura o Wairau completed a bike track earlier in the year, but the path has now been branded with names of nearby streets and give way signs so the children can be taught bike and road safety.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Arapeta Rimene, 9, operates the lights while Ngataka Simeon, 9, Nancy Kilisimasi, 9, approach a pedestrian crossing on the freshly marked cycleway.

The school has bicycles courtesy of the Palmerston North City Council’s Bikes in Schools programme.

Iceland trots out service that lets horses reply to work emails

Travellers are encouraged to switch off and take an uninterrupted trip to Iceland and it even provides a unique service that lets horses reply to work emails when you’re on holiday.

It's the world’s first OutHorse Your Email service. The equine large keyboard mat allows the horses to pace their way across the keys to, erm, draft your reply.

Promoted as “Icelandic horses write real out-of-office replies”.

Unsurprisingly, the result is nonsense replies to corporate contacts, with examples listed as “þþnjifai=’.,,lmbmbnbbhgycdrgzw/’pfæ ndaiFVxhðut7r7r7djsmfdsm” and “þnjifai\’/.p,oii9unnbhvggyvgjhbjm,kfæ,.iklp–jpomohu o/’k;,i,mumnf.”