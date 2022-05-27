Lower speed limits to be brought in for 800 Auckland roads from next month

Ponsonby is one area will that will see a number of roads drop to 30kph. (File photo)

Auckland Transport will begin a roll-out of speed limit changes across more than 800 roads around Auckland next month.

The changes, starting in June and July, will see a reduction in speed limits to as low as 30kph around schools and rural roads.

There will be safer speeds across 804 roads, including 463 roads near 57 schools, 208 rural roads, and residential roads in Manurewa, Ponsonby, Ōtara and Freemans Bay.

It comes after speed limits were reduced on some 600 Auckland roads – with the focus being on high risk central city routes and rural roads in Rodney and Franklin – in 2020.

Shane Ellison, chief executive of Auckland Transport, said the latest changes were another important milestone in the Safe Speeds programme.

“Since June 2020 there has been a 47 per cent reduction in deaths in areas that were covered by Auckland Transport’s speed reductions. This clearly shows what we are doing is working.

“By approving another 804 roads for safe speeds, there will be fewer deaths and serious injuries on our network in the future,” Ellison said.

He said Auckland Transport simply didn’t have the funds to engineer the whole transport system to the safety levels required, but safer speeds were one of the most simple and effective things to do as a community.

In total the changes would see 611km of lower speed limits all over Auckland.

The Auckland Transport board approved all proposed roads from their consultation with some additional changes made after community and local board feedback.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Shane Ellison, Auckland Transport chief executive, says the changes will save lives. (file photo)

The board acknowledged feedback from the Franklin Local Board in respect of changes to speed limits in Franklin.

Auckland Transport would work with the Franklin Local Board to see whether viable engineering changes to some roads could enable speed limits to be reconsidered in the future.

Further speed reductions should be expected for Aucklanders with the third phase of the Safe Speeds programme potentially including 1646 roads.

Consultation on the third phase ended last month, and the final recommendations are set to be implemented by the end of the year.