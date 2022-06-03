The big letdown: when Muslim community and Government leaders came face to face – Chapter 4: An Exercise and a Warning

In a seven-part series, Stuff investigates the build-up to the Christchurch terror attacks, and the fall-out, following the story of a group of women who tried to get help for their community.

In 2017, Muslim leaders from across the country got the chance to meet with some of the country’s most senior public servants.

A security exercise was carried out simulating an attack on the Al Noor mosque to test agencies’ readiness.

By the end of 2018 a group of women who had been trying to lobby for help were exhausted and frustrated at the lack of progress.

For many, the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques seemed to come from nowhere. But not everyone was blind to the looming danger. In this seven-part series See No Evil, Stuff investigates how a group of women desperately tried to get the attention of officials – and why they failed.

This is Chapter 4: An Exercise and a Warning. The remaining chapters will be published daily.

On March 23, 2017, Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman walked into the Majestic Centre building on Wellington’s Willis St, an equal mix of nerves and steel.

This was the best chance they’d had in three years; the opportunity to stand before Government officials and plead their case for the Muslim community, along with senior figures from six other organisations.

Inside, behind the glass walls of a meeting room on the 15th floor, some of the country’s most senior civil servants settled in, taking their places in two rows of chairs. They were there for the day.

There would be morning tea and lunch – with Halal options – an area with tea and coffee for conversations off to the side, and a prayer room available.

The arrangements for the workshop, led by the Human Rights Commission and the State Services Commission (SSC), seemed to show the Government was serious about trying to get things right with the community.

“The purpose of the day … is to explore how senior public officials can better support our kiwi Muslim communities fully participate in New Zealand society,” read an invitation.

Danzeisen and Rahman knew some officials in the room from dealings they’d already had with various departments, including the police, and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

But there were others they didn’t know. It was a chance to be heard by those who sat in lofty positions.

“Government decision makers were at the table to hear directly the issues and the harm and prime examples from us,” says Danzeisen.

“That was the key meeting because they could make decisions and put aside budgets and help.”

Throughout the day, the community representatives stood at the front and spoke, some using slides to illustrate their points.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff A crucial meeting in 2017 gave the Islamic Women’s Council of NZ and other Muslim leaders the chance to put their case for help to senior Government officials - but the meeting eventually led nowhere.

One of the officials at the meeting says the groups which spoke were impactful.

“Most of the presentations were powerful and moving and really relevant, certainly in what I was looking to do in my world,” he says.

At the morning tea break, he approached Danzeisen and Rahman for more details, and later emailed them to get the ball rolling on some programmes that could make a difference.

But that was not the response of everyone there, and the hope, it seemed, drained from some quarters of the room.

“There was certainly a divergence of views [among the officials],” he says. “Some people were very interested, others didn’t want to be there and couldn’t get out of there fast enough.”

It was something the women picked up, too. At lunchtime, with a few exceptions, most officials steered clear of them, they say.

“It’s like they didn’t know how to deal with us,” says Danzeisen.

Rahman: “There was this stand off-ishness, was my feeling. For many, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re here because we have to be here, we’re not invested in anything’. There was no sense they were going to do anything.”

This meeting had come about after the then Race Relations Commissioner, Dame Susan Devoy, had written to the State Services Commissioner, Peter Hughes, in December 2016.

Devoy was a staunch advocate for the Muslim community, and she could see that after three years of meetings and promises with various officials, things were dragging.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, attended the all-of-government meeting with high-powered civil servants and other Muslim community leaders in 2017.

It seemed issues that were being raised again and again weren’t being properly dealt with: concerns about the safety of the Muslim community, the harassment and bullying of Muslim children in school, access to services they should be entitled to, the negative portrayal of Muslim people in the media.

Hughes agreed to bring together 10 government agencies, from the Department for the Prime Minister and Cabinet to the Ministry of Education. In many ways, such a gathering was extraordinary.

But what was also extraordinary was who wasn’t there: no one from the intelligence agencies, nor from the Office of Ethnic Communities (OEC) attended.

“You’d think OEC would have been front and centre,” says one source.

And if you think about it, it is strange, right? Where was this agency which, you would have thought, would have been central to a discussion about the concerns of a mostly ethnic community?

In fact, not being at a meeting at the Majestic Centre was in some ways the least of OEC’s worries at the time. It was an agency beset by problems and operating on a squeezed budget. We’ll come back to this.

A tabletop exercise

Throughout this time, it seemed there were efforts within some parts of the Government to take seriously the concerns of the Muslim community.

For instance, on October 5, 2018, Security Intelligence Service and police officers held a counter-terrorism “tabletop exercise”, a test to see how prepared agencies would be in the event of an attack.

(It’s kind of like when you do a fire drill in the office, except in tabletop exercises the situation is even more dire, and everyone has more of a clue – unlike in your typical fire drill when at least half the office is wandering around saying, “Where’s the assembly point again?’’.)

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Dame Susan Devoy, as then Race Relations Commissioner, wrote to the State Services Commissioner about the Government’s response to the issues being raised by the Islamic Women’s Council.

Two fast-paced and challenging scenarios were played out, with those taking part asked to consider the intelligence and events described to them and figure out what processes they would follow and, crucially, how agencies would collaborate.

One of the scenarios that was thrown at them? An attack on a mosque in Christchurch – Masjid an-Nur, the very place where the Christchurch shooter would begin his bloody rampage on a Friday afternoon less than six months later.

In the tabletop exercise, the scenario was a vehicle hitting pedestrians leaving the masjid – something which had actually happened in Britain a year earlier when a racist man drove a van into a crowd near London’s Finsbury Park mosque, killing one worshipper and injuring others.

Because, that’s the thing: even though western security agencies, and much of the western media – yes, including in New Zealand – were primarily focused on Islamic extremism and ISIS and the like, attacks by racists and white supremacists were also happening. If you want examples, think Anders Breivik, who considered himself a knight dedicated to halting Muslim immigration to Europe, killing 77 people in Norway in 2011; the six people killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Canada, 2017; and any number of vicious hate crimes in the United States.

In the five years from 2014, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which keeps track of hate crimes as part of its human rights work, recorded more than 1000 racially-motivated violent incidents against Muslim people.

It was a growing trend, the organisation noted, because, although stereotypes against Muslims were centuries old, a number of factors had flamed hatred, including the post-9/11 “war on terror”.

“Anti-Muslim rhetoric often associates Muslims with terrorism and extremism, or portrays the presence of Muslim communities as a threat to national identity,” OSCE says.

But here’s the thing: around that time in New Zealand, the eyes of the intelligence agencies were almost exclusively on the Muslim community as the potential sources of threats – not as a community that needed protecting.

As we discussed in Chapter 1, surely it was not an either-or situation; shouldn’t the threats from the extreme-right have been under scrutiny?

Working Groups and Committees

After that March 2017 meeting with the 10 Government departments, things kind of drifted.

It’s like the Government said, “Thanks for coming everyone, you can leave it to us now” … and then, well … what?

There were notes taken, but none were shared with the Muslim groups that presented to the workshop.

There was a Social Cohesion Governance Group and an associated working group established, led by Internal Affairs and the SSC.

Within some individual departments, programmes began – Corrections, for instance, worked on ways to employ more people from the Muslim community, and to get alongside at-risk young people – but the groups themselves floundered.

One source said there just seemed to be a lack of action.

“It got to the stage where a few of us said, ‘We’re not even going to go to these things because they’re a complete and utter waste of time’,” says the source.

“There was plenty to go on but [as a group] we just couldn’t do it. It never really went anywhere.”

By October 2017, both the governance and working groups were finished. Over. Done. With hardly anything to show for all that talking.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Key players: Over the years of trying to get help for the Muslim community, Anjum Rahman and Aliya Danzeisen met with senior civil servants and politicians.

Peace and Frustration

Danzeisen and Rahman? They were far from done.

Despite the knockbacks, despite the silences, despite the disappointments, they were relentless.

They wrote long emails, they kept banging on doors, they kept making their points.

Even when those points needed making over and over again.

At one point, a very senior official referred in an email to their “well-rehearsed issues”. It was like a red rag to a bull.

Danzeisen replied: “While our issues may appear to be ‘well-rehearsed’ it is only so because the Kiwi Muslim community has been seeking support to address those urgent needs for several years now and we’ve been forced to repeat them over and over. The issues are real and need urgent support.”

She signed off her email: “Wassalam (Peace).”

But you could sense the frustration. It was like they had to keep banging their heads against the same walls.

For instance, over the years, the women asked for money to pay for social workers to help with the issues in the community. Repeatedly, they would be directed towards lottery funding – apply for that, that’s what it’s there for, they’d be told.

Only – as they told officials – they couldn’t.

As part of their faith, members of the Muslim community couldn’t accept gambling money. “The Government’s decision years ago, to rely on lotteries funding to support at-risk communities, placed the Muslim community at a deficit,” Danzeisen wrote in one email.

“The Government knew – or should have known – that this would not allow us to access services that are normally provided for communities, thus making us a ‘second class’ community.”

More working groups

It was situations like this that prompted Danzeisen to write to Hughes in late 2017. She hoped it would be a circuit-breaker.

The way she put things to Hughes: “It seems like most of the government agencies are talking about us, but they do not seem to be listening to us!”

But Danzeisen and Rahman weren’t just complaining.

Rahman says in all their dealings with the agencies, they were very clear, laying out the issues, the solutions, how the IWCNZ could help, and what was needed. As she told us in chapter 2: “We took it as a partnership thing. We were very explicit.”

In response to the email from Danzeisen, Hughes agreed to meet her, and in late January 2018, Danzeisen and Rahman travelled down to Wellington from their homes in the Waikato.

Hughes declined to be interviewed for this series, but he responded to written questions.

“They expressed frustration at being unable to engage DIA [the Department of Internal Affairs] and other agencies in the matters they raised in our meeting,” says Hughes.

“I don’t have the power to direct chief executives in their statutory responsibilities or the work of their agencies, but as the employer of the chief executives, I facilitated responses from the relevant agencies, which is my role.”

Out of the meeting, a Muslim Community Leaders’ Group was established to enable government agencies to engage with the community and obtain feedback.

And Hughes arranged for one of his deputies to facilitate funding from the MSD for an Islamic Women’s Council proposal – the one about employing social workers.

Promising stuff. So, did those things eventuate?

For the funding, the council was told it needed to establish a “business case” for the role. A “business case writer” from MSD was sent to help them, but it went back and forth. At the time of the Christchurch attacks, it still hadn’t been completed.

As for the leaders’ group, it was established after Danzeisen came back with a list of about 13 names, respected leaders from across the community. It met once in May 2018, with attendance also from DIA, MSD and the Human Rights Commission.

There was a second meeting of the group, in November, but that time there were no Government representatives there.

It felt like the end of the road. If this advisory group of senior leaders could not get buy-in, serious buy-in, from the Government, what was the point?

“I remember feeling by the end of 2018 we’re over this,” says Rahman. “How much can we keep giving?”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman told a senior official in 2018 the Muslim community faced “real risks” including being possibly killed. Another senior official later told the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attacks that when it came to the threat of white supremacy, the Government had not realised how big the “iceberg” was.

A Stark Warning

When you look back at all the dealings these women had with very, very senior officials, you question why things kept going around in circles.

Were they unrealistic? Or perhaps the officials just saw them as annoying or confrontational? Maybe – one source says amongst some officials dealing with them there was frustration. “They’re pissing me off!” one official told another, of the women.

But you know what? If indeed they were annoying, if indeed they were pissing people off, to Rahman and Danzeisen at least, they had very good reason.

This was life and death, as far as they were concerned.

Rahman reminded one very senior official of this in an email in 2018. In it, Rahman was pushing for agencies to be held accountable. She reminded the official that the Muslim community faced “real risks to our … well-being”.

“It is visibly Muslim women that will face the possibility of acid attacks, being beaten and possibly killed … It is our daughters who will face verbal and physical violence in schools and in public,” Rahman wrote.

“We live with this fear constantly, it is in our minds and hearts at all times.”

The scenarios Rahman was painting in the email were reprisal attacks against the community.

Within months, her expression of fear and danger and death was proved absolutely, horrifically prescient. Only it wasn’t a reprisal attack against the community.

It was direct. And it was very, very deadly.