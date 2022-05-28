Police appeal for information after young person stabbed in Palmerston North

A young person was found by police with serious stab wounds on Clarke Ave, Highbury in Palmerston North on Friday afternoon.

A young person has been found with serious stab wounds in Palmerston North.

Police are appealing for information after an incident involving young people on Clarke Ave in Highbury, about 4.15pm on Friday.

Officers were called to the scene where a young person had serious stab wounds, police said in a statement.

The person was taken to hospital and was referred to Victim Support.

Police encouraged anyone who was in the area at the time with information about the people involved or noticed any disorder to call 105 and quote file number 220527/9004.

Information can be also given anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.