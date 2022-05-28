Watch: Fly through Auckland's Karanga a Hape train station construction site

Drone footage of an under-construction Auckland train station shows tunnels full of metal, concrete and workers beavering away.

Karanga a Hape station is part of the City Rail Link (CRL), the city’s new train line which will link Britomart to Mt Eden and revolutionise travel in the inner-city.

The footage, posted to CRL’s YouTube page, is a four-minute fly-through of concrete beams, steel rods, and construction equipment, as the drone cautiously flies around the tunnels near Mercury Lane.

City Rail Link/Supplied The drone footage begins with the craft descending into the tunnels.

“With the use of a drone, we captured what it would feel like to drop down into the Mercury Lane station box, descend through the levels, and down to what will be platform level,” the video’s description says.

The footage starts with the drone dropping down into the tunnels, before touring the site and then leaving the tunnel through the same place it entered, with a final wide shot of a bustling Karangahape Rd.

City Rail Link/Supplied Steel rods and other construction materials can be seen during the four-minute fly-through.

Workers can be seen taking photos of the drone as it flies near them.

The Dame Whina Cooper tunnel boring machine is expected to break through to the tunnel system the drone flies round mid-2022. And the station is expected to be completed by 2025.

Cooper, the boring machine, will then continue onto the next station, Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea).

City Rail Link/Supplied Concrete beams supporting the station are in place, drone footage shows.

The footage comes after CRL proposed four te reo Māori names for its new stations earlier this month.

CRL’s Mana Whenua Forum has gifted the proposed names to the rail link. They are Maungawhau (Mt Eden), Karanga a Hape (Karangahape), Te Wai Horotiu (Aotea) and Waitematā (Britomart).

The names will go before the New Zealand Geographic Board for approval at the end of May.

CRLL/Supplied Graphic showing progress on Auckland's City Rail Link tunnel drilling as at October 1, 2021. TBM is the Tunnel Boring Machine.

Members of the public can have their say before then.

Karanga a Hape station – which is a correction of the misspelled Karangahape – means “the call of Hape”. Hape was an ancestor of the Tainui iwi who made his own way to Tāmaki Makaurau when his waka left him in Hawaiki.

Three new train stations in South Auckland connecting Papakura and Pukekohe have also received new te reo Māori names.