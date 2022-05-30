Police name man who died in Feilding plane crash

Palmerston North rescue helicopter team members watch on as fire crews work to free a Piper Pawnee plane pilot who was trapped after crashing into a tree in Feilding on May 7.

A man who sustained serious injuries after his plane crashed into a tree in Feilding earlier this month has been confirmed dead and his name has been released by police.

In a statement on Monday, police confirmed Palmerston North man Ronald Sanders, 74, died as a result of critical injuries sustained in the crash on May 7.

A death notice published by Manawatu Standard on May 23 stated Sanders passed away at Wellington Hospital on Thursday, May 19, as a result of what was at the time an unspecified accident.

Emergency services were notified of the accident after a Piper Pawnee plane hauling a glider got into trouble above the Feilding Aerodrome at 2.05pm on Saturday, May 7.

While the glider landed safely after the towing rope broke, the Pawnee crashed into a tree near the airfield.

Ross Anderson, president of the Whanganui-Manawatū Gliding Club, told Stuff at the time that club members were watching the incident develop from the ground.

He said it had shattered their close-knit community as both pilots had been members of the club for a long time.

He described both men as “well-liked and respected in the Feilding aviation community.”

“A lot of us saw what happened. It was just horrible and will take us all a bit to come back from it.”

The Civil Aviation Authority was notified of the crash at the time.

The death will be referred to the coroner.