If the Christchurch terrorist wasn’t white, would he still have been able to plot in secret? Chapter 5: That Day

For many, the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques seemed to come from nowhere. But not everyone was blind to the looming danger. In this seven-part series See No Evil, Stuff investigates how a group of women desperately tried to get the attention of officials – and why they failed.

A summer’s evening in Christchurch’s Hagley Park can be absolutely enchanting. The fragrance of flowers basking in the sun’s golden glow, the scrunch of gravel as people walk and run on the paths, and the sounds of children playing.

On January 8, 2019, there was another sound – the whir of a drone. But no-one really took much notice as the man who’d launched it from his spot in the park fiddled with the controls on a remote and manoeuvred it across the road, over the traffic on Deans Ave.

The man aimed it towards the Masjid an-Nur (Al Noor Mosque), flying over its grounds and buildings. He watched through the drone’s camera as he hovered it near the mosque’s entries and exits, and an alleyway beside the property.

After a flight of five minutes, the drone returned to the man in Hagley Park. He calmly packed it away, hopped in the car, and drove towards the Linwood Islamic Centre.

All the footage he filmed was recorded, so he could closely review it later at home in Dunedin; and before he left Christchurch, he wrote an email to himself with extra notes.

It was a summer’s evening, just before 6 pm, plenty of people were in the park. One person did later recall seeing the drone itself, watching as it flew over the mosque, though they didn’t see the man or his car. It was another five months before they came forward and told the police what they’d observed.

In the meantime – chaos had ensued at Masjid an-Nur.

That man in the park with the drone? He returned weeks later, parked his car in the alleyway, and walked towards the front door he’d filmed on his reconnaissance mission that summer’s evening.

He was filming his actions again, though, this time he was live-streaming it to Facebook, broadcasting the moments he slaughtered innocent worshippers gathered for Friday prayers. Afterwards, he drove to Linwood Islamic Centre and opened fire there too.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The Christchurch terrorist flew a drone over the Al Noor mosque to check it out just weeks before he returned to kill innocent worshippers.

On March 15, 2019, the terrorist attack carried out by the man left 51 people dead and a stack of burning questions, some of which remain unanswered.

Among them, how was it that no-one noticed as he meticulously planned his violent spree? And, was he really a lone wolf?

What We Know

In the aftermath of the attacks, during the police investigation, and the court case (albeit truncated because of the terrorist’s guilty plea, meaning there was no High Court trial), and the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry’s report, there was plenty we learned of his background, movements, and the extensive preparations he made.

We learned his racist tendencies began to take shape in his early years, long before he moved from Australia to New Zealand specifically to carry out his attacks.

We learned he mostly kept to himself from the time he moved to Dunedin in August 2017, intent on a bloody manifestation of his perverse ideology.

And yet, when you look back, there were signs. Let’s be honest.

There was the drone reconnaissance: Seriously? A man stands across from a mosque and flies a drone over the top and no-one thinks to themselves, “That’s odd - I should phone the police” or at least tell the mosque’s leaders.

There was his behaviour at Dunedin’s Bruce Rifle Club during his 26 visits there: the way he shot while standing up, going through a large amount of ammunition, firing at extremely fast rates and changing magazines quickly; the way he quizzed a fellow member of the club about his military background, so much so that it made the member feel uncomfortable; and the way he remarked to fellow shooters about his access to large capacity magazines.

There was the time he accidentally shot himself, ending up in Dunedin Hospital’s emergency department with gunshot injuries to his eye and thigh, an incident he explained as being the result of mistakenly discharging a weapon while cleaning it. On an earlier trip to the hospital, a doctor noticed he had the “hallmarks of steroid overuse”.

There was his online activity: his membership of far-right Facebook groups in Australia; his purchases of far-right books and memorabilia; his searches of YouTube for inspiration and education on how to effectively carry out his attacks.

There was his extensive travel: international trips to more than 50 countries, sometimes visiting sites of historic conflict between Christians and Muslims, or cities in Europe with a large population of immigrants; entering and exiting Australia (and, later, New Zealand) but never being questioned about his travel history.

Stacy Squires/Stuff A police officer stands guard outside the Masjid An-Nur (Mosque of the Light) where the Christchurch terrorist first started shooting on March 15, 2019.

And there were, of course, his gun purchases; the man, a person with right wing extremist views, obtaining a firearms licence (even though the character witness checks were a joke), and then amassing lethal weapons. If this sounds familiar it’s because that’s exactly what intelligence reports on the extreme right and our vulnerability to terrorists obtaining firearms had warned about years earlier, remember?

Yeah, they told us so.

What If He Was Brown?

Reading all that, it’s easy to think, hell, there should have been alarm bells ringing! Right?

Before you do, it’s important to consider a couple of things.

That old saying about how it’s easy to see things in hindsight, 20/20 vision and all that? It’s true.

And remember that all those things listed above happened in isolation spread out over years (most of his travel, for instance, occurred between 2014 and 2017, and to be fair to authorities in New Zealand they didn’t even have access to his full flight history).

But here’s something else to consider: What if the terrorist hadn’t been a polite and white Australian just going about his business? What if he’d been brown? What if he’d been Muslim?

At any of those points – the reconnaissance of his target; when he was practising military-style tactics at the gun range; when he accidentally shot himself; when he went online and made extreme comments; when he visited odd places; when he started stockpiling assault rifles – if he was brown or Muslim, would someone have raised the alarm? Or even an eyebrow?

It’s not just me wondering about that – Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for the Security Intelligence Service, says he’s wondered that too.

And he’s come to a conclusion: “Look,” he told Stuff. “If he was a person with brown skin who came from a foreign country, I suspect it is more likely than not that somebody would have been more suspicious of him and therefore more likely to have reported him to the authorities. I don't think you can rule that out.

“I think in reality we still have racism in this country.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for the Security Intelligence Service, says the reality is we have racism in Aotearoa.

Private Meetings

Racism in Aotearoa. It’s the thing we shy away from in polite company. The thing many people like to pretend doesn’t really exist. The thing we cloak in other terms like “unconscious bias” or we modify it by saying things like “institutional” racism, so that it doesn’t sound like we’re accusing particular people of being racist.

The way that people are treated because of their religion. How we might be outraged about the discrimination or harassment of women who dare to venture outside in a hijab, but it keeps happening.

How we might be shocked that the social media platforms we keep on using stand by as hatred and bile are directed towards Muslims and other communities who don’t fit the colonial norm – but never seem to really do anything about it.

Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman? In the years before the attacks, they were doing something about it, and others were too.

We’ve already heard how they were meeting with senior civil servants from agencies like the Department of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Social Development.

Throughout that time, they were also having meetings with the SIS, including the head, Rebecca Kitteridge. There was a private meeting with her in October 2016, and she also attended the Islamic Women’s Council annual conference in 2018.

But that wasn’t it. There were other meetings where the SIS would contact the women and ask to catch up.

In May 2018, a female officer rang Rahman saying she’d like to catch up and that she could come to the Waikato. Rahman was going to be in Wellington the next day, so instead they caught up there.

Another time, in November, the same female officer contacted Danzeisen, saying she happened to be in the Waikato. Did she have time to catch up? Danzeisen did, and the officer asked if there were any issues.

It had happened with another council member – the officer contacts her out of the blue, can she catch up? But it all seemed … a bit pointless?

In that case, the council member told the officer she was too busy. But it was more than that. The way she put it in an email to fellow council members at the time: “I can’t keep taking time off from my work for a meeting that is unnecessary – I had nothing new to share and felt there is no listening ears to what we think.”

Rahman says during her meeting with the officer, no notes were taken. “All the stuff we told her was a waste of time for us.”

Danzeisen agrees: “It felt to me like the November meeting was: ‘Have you got any work for us’? I said: ‘Yeah, right wing extremists’.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Rebecca Kitteridge, the Director of Security, in charge of the Security Intelligence Service, declined to be interviewed for the Stuff series See No Evil.

The Watch List

Kitteridge, in her statement to Stuff, says: “I took my interactions with the Islamic Women’s Council very seriously, and we met on a number of occasions. During these interactions the women that I met with passed on a range of concerns regarding racism and abuse that women in the Muslim community were experiencing.”

She also points out that, from May 2018, white identity violent extremism was being treated as an emerging threat and was being looked at.

This is dealt with by the Royal Commission which noted that in 2018, the SIS began what was called a “baselining project” to understand the threat posed by the extreme right.

“At that time, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service had only a limited understanding of right-wing extremism in New Zealand and work on this was not complete when the terrorist attack occurred,” the commission found.

The project had generated 10 leads, but these had not progressed to active, priority investigations by March 2019.

Consider this: the SIS keeps a watch list of those priority investigations. Immediately before the Christchurch attacks, there were 25 counter-terrorism investigations involving 32 people on the watch list. All of them – every single one of them – were under investigation because of their suspected links with Islamic extremism.

It’s not as if threats from the far-right or white supremacists didn’t exist. How can we say that?

Because just months after the Christchurch attacks, that watch list now included four investigations involving 16 people suspected of being right-wing extremists. And by January 2020, there were 14 investigations involving 16 people with suspected right-wing extremist links.

These people, these threats, did not come out of nowhere. So why weren’t they on the list before the attacks?

The agencies weren’t properly looking, and you can’t see what you’re not looking for.

And we can say that because from 2010-2019, the organisations that provide the government with intelligence assessments – the National Assessments Bureau and the Combined Threat Assessment Group – concluded that the risk of terrorism in the country came largely from Islamist extremists. The SIS and the police agreed.

Well, insofar as the police assessments are concerned, some clarification is required. From 2015, the police weren’t producing strategic intelligence on the far right. As the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch attacks notes, “[police] were aware of new far right groupings, but they had not assessed the groups systematically or produced a national intelligence assessment of the contemporary far right environment”.

It’s not as if they were totally asleep to the idea that the Muslim community could be a target: a police National Security Update in 2018 remarked that Ramadan, for instance, was a time when there was heightened risk to the community.

What did police do about that? Steps were under way to produce an assessment of right-wing extremism, and there was a meeting between police and the SIS. But it was slow-going, and bogged down at headquarters level – nothing was passed on to frontline officers.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, spent years trying to get attention about the concerns of the Muslim community in New Zealand before the Christchurch terror attacks.

The Wolf Pack

Look, at the risk of unnecessarily repeating ourselves, let’s be clear: there was no warning about the Christchurch terrorist, no specific tip-off that he was intent on doing what he did.

But is it right to call him a “lone wolf” or “lone actor”, as many have? Unequivocally, the answer is no.

Danzeisen says the terms lone wolf or lone actor are used by security agencies to describe the actions of an individual on the day of an attack.

“But that does not mean that he did not have support in preparation, whether advice, financial or training,” she says.

At a security hui in 2021, Kitteridge herself described it this way: “The specific way we use ‘lone actor’ is to differentiate an attack that was planned as a group … of course there will be connections to ideologies that will have been communicated and assimilated by a person and that involves, of course, engaging with other people.”

In fact, there was a paper that went to Cabinet ministers in 2015 in which officials sought to clarify the terminology.

“So-called ‘lone wolves’ do not act in isolation,” said the briefing. There were usually strong links to ideologies, validation, encouragement and instructions. In that context, of course, the briefing was referring to Islamic fundamentalists.

The Christchurch attacker was the only person to stand at the mosques with a gun that day. But he was not alone.

It’s just that in the lead-up no-one paid enough attention to those he was standing amongst, or the hatred they were fomenting and proliferating.

Well, not no-one.

