Matanaka farm homestead collapses in fire

Firefighters were called to an Otago farm where a homestead was ablaze on Monday. (FILE IMAGE)

A farm homestead in Otago has partially collapsed in a fire.

The building, at Matanaka Station in Waikouaiti, East Otago was well ablaze when four fire engines, four tankers and a command unit were called to the fire on Monday afternoon.

The Heritage New Zealand owned, Category 1 Matanaka Farm buildings are on an historic reserve, which is on the private farm owned by the owners of the homestead which is not itself a listed historic building.

There are five buildings owned by Heritage New Zealand on the private station, include a former schoolhouse, a barn, a storehouse, stables and a toilet promoted as “the ultimate loo with a view”.

However, the fire engulfed a homestead, which is not a listed historic building, on the property.

“Our greatest concern at the moment is for the family,” said Jess Armstrong, who is Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga acting manager of heritage assets, southern.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Buildings at Matanaka Farm in Waikouaiti, East Otago. On Monday Fire and Emergency crews were called to the farm. The building pictured was not affected.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Simon Lyford said a 20m by 20m building collapsed on one side after the crews arrived.

By 9pm the fire had been extinguished, but crews remained on the site to dampen down hotspots.

No one was injured.

Matanaka was founded by Sydney-based whaler and sealer Johnny Jones in 1840.

CORRECTION: The original version of this story incorrectly reported a heritage farm building partially collapsed in the blaze. However, the affected building was the farm owners’ homestead. Updated 9am, May 31, 2022.