The struggle of selling a house when your street is shot up by gangs

Police scramble to multiple shootings around Auckland on Tuesday night, including at a property in Papatoetoe

Selling a house can be difficult – particularly if it’s on the street of a gang shooting.

Auckland had eleven properties shot at last week, from Massey in the west to Papakura in the south.

Police confirmed the shootings were linked to tension between rival Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs.

The shootings were not only traumatic for the families involved, some of whom have no links to gangs, but the surrounding neighbourhoods – in particular those trying to convince others to buy their house.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Eleven Auckland properties were shot at last week amid rising gang tensions.

Hitesh, who didn’t want to provide his full name, lives near a house which was fired upon in Papatoetoe. He's been trying to offload his property for the last few months. He said he’d had private viewings and a few offers before the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Hitesh heard his dog going “berserk” and looked outside to see bright lights and a helicopter overhead.

“I dropped my son off to [kindergarten] the following morning and saw the police presence, I learned there had been a shooting and immediately knew there would be an impact on selling the house,” he said.

The neighbourhood had been a quiet, peaceful place to live for Hitesh and his family, who had occupied the property for the last year.

This didn’t matter much to the buyers.

LIBBY WILSON/Waikato Times Hitesh had been looking to sell his property for a few months, after learning of the shooting on his street he knew it would affect the selling process.

Three private viewings had been booked for the following days. All were cancelled. There have been no viewings, or offers, since.

Hitesh has considered taking the house off the market.

“We’ve lowered expectations,” he said.

“Because [shootings] are happening so much, it’s become part of the norm. It’s not just this neighbourhood, it’s around Auckland. You’d consider Flat Bush to be a good area, but that was shot up on the same night, so it’s everywhere.”

Another nearby resident selling his property said he’d seen at least one offer pull out a few days after the shootings.

He’d been looking for a buyer for a month and a half, he’d had no issues receiving any offers – until then.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police stand guard at a property in Flat Bush, one of seven shootings across Auckland last Tuesday

Ronald Hachache, a west Auckland real estate agent, was selling a property in the same Massey neighbourhood when police constable Matthew Hunt was shot and killed in Massey.

“Some vendors might panic in these situations, for the first two or three weeks there weren’t any offers or interest, but it quickly went back to normal – people forgot about it,” he said.

Hachache said a gang pad in the neighbourhood makes a house undoubtedly harder to sell.

“These shootings are happening almost weekly. It used to be massive news, but now it’s not. People forget about it and go back to their lives.

“Everything is sellable – but sometimes it’s price reflective.”