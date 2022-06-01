Gastro outbreak: Early learning, aged care services hit by highly infectious bugs

At least 10 early learning centres in Auckland are grappling with cases of highly infectious stomach bugs, causing vomiting and diarrhoea.

Cases have been spread across the city, however most services affected are in North Auckland, in the Waitematā District Health Board area, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) said.

Norovirus has been the most common cause of these outbreaks, followed by astrovirus. Common symptoms of these viruses include nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, stomach cramps, headache, low-grade fever, chills and muscle aches.

La Rel Easter/Unsplash A highly infectious tummy bug is spreading in early education centres across Auckland. (File photo)

It comes as gastro outbreaks have also been reported in Hawke’s Bay and Christchurch in recent weeks.

READ MORE:

* Hard-to-avoid childcare viruses: what, why, and how to deal

* Gastro-bug circulating at Hawke's Bay childcare centres spreads



A spokesperson for ARPHS said the service is supporting affected centres to “break the cycle of infection”.

This requires unwell staff and tamariki to remain at home until 48 hours after symptoms have settled.

Norovirus is highly infectious and spreads easily from person to person. Both faeces and vomit are infectious, and the virus can survive on contaminated surfaces even after cleaning with some disinfectants.

People with norovirus are infectious for at least three days after symptoms stop, and up to two weeks on some occasions.

Compared to other micro-organisms that cause gastroenteritis, such as norovirus, diarrhoea caused by astrovirus is usually mild.

ARPHS was not aware of any widespread transmission into schools in the region at this stage. However, as the viruses easily spread within families, some school-aged children will likely have caught it from others in their whānau, the spokesperson said.

Early childcare education centres (ECEs) are often highly represented in the types of settings with norovirus outbreaks. In 2020, two-thirds of the 56 confirmed norovirus outbreaks in Tāmaki Makaurau occurred in ECEs.

Typically, there are more norovirus outbreaks reported in summer and early spring than at this time of year.

Jay Lim/Getty Images There tend to be more norovirus outbreaks in early spring and summer than at this time of year, but once a case is in an early childcare setting it spreads easily – setting off a chain of transmission.

However, once a case occurs in an ECE the virus is easily passed on to others, resulting in further cases in other ECEs – therefore it’s not uncommon to see “mini clusters” following an initial case.

There had been fewer case notifications than usual in the past two years, which ARPHS said was likely an “indirect” result of social distancing and temporary centre closures caused by staff isolating.

ARPHS cannot provide a figure on the total number of cases in the region, as it is only notified of a small percentage of cases – generally those in high-risk settings or where multiple cases are clearly linked to a single source.

The outbreaks come after a ward at Hawke’s Bay Hospital was placed in lockdown two weeks ago as 15 people tested positive for norovirus. Six early childhood centres in Napier and Hastings and one school had also reported gastro bugs had been circulating.

Stuff A ward of Hawke’s Bay Hospital was put into lockdown in late May due to a gastro outbreak. (File photo)

In the week ending Friday, May 27, two outbreaks of viral gastroenteritis were notified to Christchurch’s Community and Public Health.

One was in an early childhood centre (confirmed as norovirus), initially affecting 19 people, and one was in an aged residential care facility, Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health said.

No gastroenteritis outbreaks had been notified in Wellington.

Northland, Waikato and Nelson-Marlborough District Health Boards have also been contacted.

Stop the spread