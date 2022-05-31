The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 31

"Happy dog" Casper and ''grumpy cat" Romeo have thousands of followers on Instagram. You can see why.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Meet happy dog and grumpy cat

This is Casper the dog and Romeo the cat. They live together in Christchurch – along with their people, Wei Cheng Phee and Rinsa Li.

Instagram Despite appearances, grumpy cat Romeo and happy dog Casper are actually great friends.

The pets are like brothers, but while Casper looks perpetually happy, Romeo has – to put it kindly – a slightly more grumpy demeanour. A constant scowl, really.

But they are the best of friends and share everything together, including a popular Instagram page, where their people upload videos and photos of their shenanigans. Like Romeo’s sneak attacks on Casper, which Casper puts up with because, well, he’s just a really happy dog.

Stonehenge gets a right royal makeover

Jim Holden/English Heritage Images of the Queen from each decade of her reign have been projected onto Stonehenge to mark her platinum jubilee.

As you probably know, Britain will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne this week with four days of pomp and pageantry in London.

Even the prehistoric-age Stonehenge is getting the royal treatment, with the iconic Wiltshire monument serving as a backdrop for images of the Queen marking the different stages of her life.

Zookeeper plays mum to baby kangaroo

A zookeeper in Japan has been carrying around a baby kangaroo in a special backpack after the joey fell out of his mother’s pouch, The Washington Post reports.

Japan News-Yomiuri/The Washington Post Yosuke Yamasaki carrying the joey in his backpack at the Tobe Zoological Park Tobe, Japan.

Kangaroos spend about six months in their mother's pouch after birth, but putting the joey – named Jump – back into the pouch was extremely difficult, so zookeeper Yosuke Yamasaki made a backpack by hand to hold him.

During the day, Yamasaki goes about his regular work while carrying Jump on his back. The two return to his home after work. Yamasaki feeds him milk every three hours, essentially acting as Jump's mother day and night.

And it’s working, with Jump in good health and growing well.

The fastest milk truck in the world?

Many would doubt this old rust bucket could even make it around a racetrack, let alone leave other vehicles for dust. But as many oldies know, it’s not what’s on the outside that counts.

Barcroft Cars via Youtube Under this rusty bonnet is a monster of an engine.

The US owner of this Divco Model U milk truck took an unusual approach when restoring it – fully upgrading the engine and leaving the rust au naturel.

For those who know about engines, here’s what they did. Ditching the old 78kW engine, they slotted in a Chevrolet-sourced 8.1-litre V8 and added a pair of turbochargers to generate 600kW of power. The whole thing sits on a semi-custom chassis using the front suspension from a 1995 Chevy pickup.

All good stuff. So what’s its top speed? It clocked 183kph at the local drag strip, with the owner saying it could have gone faster, but the windscreen might smash.

Rare bird catches a ride on yacht

A group of round-the-world sailors had a rare addition to their crew – a red footed booby. Part of the gannet family, the bird is a rare sight in New Zealand, with only a few confirmed sightings.

One afternoon in May, 270km from Cape Reinga, the bird landed on board the boat Jubilate Mare, which had set off for New Caledonia.

BRUNO BARBOSA/Supplied Gigi on board the Jubilate Mare.

Crew member Bruno Barbosa was shocked to see it so far from shore. But when it looked like it was staying, he decided to give it a name, finally settling on Gigi.

Gigi reportedly spent her time on the boat sitting around, sleeping, scratching herself, moving between spots and searching for fish, before flying off when the boat was 142km from New Caledonia.