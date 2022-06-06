Lessons from a terror attack. When did we forget how to listen to each other? Chapter 7 : Threats Old and New

In a seven-part series, Stuff investigates the build-up to the Christchurch terror attacks, and the fall-out, following the story of a group of women who tried to get help for their community.

Members of the Muslim community have alerted authorities to online threats from a new source.

Ministers say the issue of Islamophobia was raised with them in meetings, but deny it was ever characterised as a terror threat.

The public service and the lines of responsibility between ministers and agencies need an overhaul, say academics and former civil servants.

For many, the terror attacks on the Christchurch mosques seemed to come from nowhere. But not everyone was blind to the looming danger. In this seven-part series See No Evil, Stuff investigates how a group of women desperately tried to get the attention of officials – and why they failed.

Not long after taking her shoes off at the door, exchanging greetings, and sitting down, Anjum Rahman jumps to a point she really wants to make.

“One of the places I’d like to start is that, in relation to advocating around extremist threats, we’re actually in the same position at the moment that we were back in 2017,” she says.

It’s late summer in 2022, almost three years on from the Christchurch terror attacks, and we’ve come to meet Rahman and her then colleague on the Islamic Women’s Council, Aliya Danzeisen.

Yet Rahman and Danzeisen feel like, in many ways, they're back to square one when it comes to being taken seriously about the danger to the community. The two women spent years fearing an attack, raising the alarm about the rise of racism and the threat it posed to their community – not that you’ll hear many admissions from Government officials confirming this to be the case.

Whenever you ask about the women’s concerns and portents, it’s almost like you can hear people shifting in their seats, or subtly pointing the finger to other parts of the bureaucracy. We’ll come back to this.

For now, we’re back in 2022, with Rahman once again feeling like she’s having to jump up and down, waving her arms above her head, and saying: “Hey! This stuff is dangerous! And it’s happening here.”

Prior to 2019, her warnings were about white supremacists and the extreme right. They haven’t gone away. But there are new threats.

In particular, she says, there’s “inciteful, inflammatory and really hateful material” coming from the far-right Hindutva nationalist movement.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Anjum Rahman, left, and Aliya Danzeisen, right, began lobbying officials and politicians to get attention about concerns of the Muslim community at least five years before the Christchurch terror attacks.

“It’s extreme hate,” says Rahman. “It’s dehumanising material, trying to dehumanise our community.”

Later, Rahman shares with Stuff social media posts containing abuse directed at Muslims. She’s right – it’s dehumanising and awful. Similar material has been cited in a report from Massey University researcher Mohan Dutta who has studied discrimination against minority groups in India and in the Indian diaspora.

Rahman, a Muslim who was born in India but moved to New Zealand as a child, says she is saddened the extremism is being seen here, where the Hindu and Muslim religions have traditionally enjoyed good relations. But what she’s seeing, she says, “is not an ‘over-there’ problem – it’s happening here, and it needs to be taken seriously”.

“Just as we were warning about supremacist hate before the Christchurch mosque attacks, we know this is a significant threat that needs to be addressed,” she says. “We need to know they are going to be taken seriously.”

(Asked if it was watching Hindutva violent extremism in New Zealand, the Security Intelligence Service released a Combined Threat Assessment Group report which said that while threatening language had been noted online, no physical violence had been detected. The assessment concluded tensions would “likely manifest in New Zealand as isolated incidents of intercommunal violence between individuals rather than acts of terrorism”. The SIS told Stuff: “Our role is to investigate violent extremism regardless of ideology, and specifically to identify individuals who have both the capability and intent to carry out an attack or support those that do.”)

And yet, despite those apparent assurances that the agencies are watching, thanks to their experiences from 2014-2018, Rahman and Danzeisen have lost faith. Is it any wonder?

During the reporting of this series, a pattern emerged when talking to people about the concerns raised by the women prior to the attacks. Actually, there were three categories.

Fears or Threats?

In the first category are those who deny the women ever said anything to them about the threat of the extreme right – but to point to other agencies.

Take, for instance, Peter Hughes, the Public Service Commissioner, whose office co-hosted the March 2017 all-of-Government meeting, and met with Danzeisen and Rahman himself in January 2018.

“Never,” he says in a written statement, in response to a question about whether the threat of extremism was raised with him.

“At no point in the meetings I attended was the issue raised. It is possible these issues were raised with other agencies, but certainly not with me or the commission.”

(There’s a clarification required here: Hughes didn’t attend the March 2017 meeting, though two of his staff did, including one of his deputies. Speaking notes from the IWCNZ presentation for their 10th slide, which featured a screen grab from a Facebook group called “War Against Islam - NZ”, say: “Co-ordinated activity re hate, alt-right. What are they doing about it?”)

In the second category of responses to questions about what the women were saying regarding threats are those who say, nope, never heard a peep, or at least nothing approaching the seriousness of what they now say.

Sometimes, when Stuff asks about it, people are genuinely surprised, and, perhaps for good reason – it’s not like that’s all the women talked about in those hundreds of engagements with officials and agencies and politicians over the years; there were plenty of other issues, too.

One source, for instance, says he could not recall the women specifically raising concerns about the far-right. But he's empathetic towards them and says they certainly raised concerns about racist comments and threats, as well as the general prejudice those in the community experienced.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Key players: Over the years of trying to get help for the Muslim community, Anjum Rahman and Aliya Danzeisen met with senior civil servants and politicians.

Other times, the reaction seems more antagonistic, or perhaps defensive. Once, an official rang Stuff, asked to go off-the-record, and proceeded to pour cold water on the very idea. While there was discussion about harassment and abuse at one particular meeting the official was present for, “it wasn’t in any way to the extent of: we have a particular fear of white identity extremism”. Furthermore, the anonymous official suggested, if they really did have serious fears, there are plenty of people they could have spoken to.

The problem with this suggestion is that frankly, there is evidence of them expressing those very fears to very senior people in a number of agencies.

In August 2017, for instance, Rahman writes to the acting deputy chief executive of the Department of Internal Affairs, Marilyn Little, firstly expressing frustration about engagement with the Government, describing it as: “ ... quite one-sided, with polite nods by Government and its agencies but no actual action or support as requested”.

Rahman then goes on to say: “ … given events overseas and the increase of Islamophobia Muslim women are experiencing here in New Zealand, we have also presented our concerns regarding the rise of the alt-right in New Zealand to the March [2017] meeting and in a subsequent meeting with [then Minister in charge of the SIS Chris Finlayson]. Given many Muslim women are clearly identifiable by dress and are already a target for abuse, we believe this is an area of immediate priority as well.”

In addition, Stuff has seen evidence of instances where members of IWCNZ reported incidents to the police and SIS including the placing of an anti-Muslim leaflet in one of their letterboxes, and a complaint about abuse directed towards Muslims from one person who also threatened to burn a Quran in front of a mosque (coincidentally on March 15, 2019, but in Hamilton, not Christchurch).

There were at least four meetings with the SIS, including two with the head, Rebecca Kitteridge – why was the SIS having these meetings if it was just a couple of women complaining generally about racism in Aotearoa? We’ll come back to what the SIS did and didn’t do.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Chris Finlayson was Minister in Charge of the Security Intelligence Service from 2014-2017, under the National Government. He met with the Islamic Women’s Council twice.

What the Ministers Heard

First, though, the third category. This covers Finlayson and his successor, Andrew Little.

Their position is kind of an amalgam of the other two categories: basically, yes, we were told things, but we don’t think they were terror-level serious; nevertheless, we passed it on.

In the case of Finlayson, he met with Rahman and Danzeisen twice, once in Hamilton as we’ve previously mentioned (the meeting we discussed in chapter 2, where he says he remembers one of the women talking about being harassed in the supermarket), and a second time, in March 2017, in Auckland. There’s something slightly unusual about this meeting – Finlayson didn’t have anyone with him, no officials at all, and he didn’t take any notes. Ministers are almost always accompanied by private secretaries or advisers, but in this case there was no one.

Finlayson says that was because of the nature of the meeting. “It wasn’t a formal meeting, it was part of my desire to keep in touch with these people.”

He recalls the women raising a number of issues, including racist harassment, although he does not specifically remember them using the term “alt-right” which, he says, only became popular after the violence in Charlottesville, in the United States, in August 2017.

“It was not something that was part of common parlance – I always referred to them as the KKK brigade or white trash extremism,” says Finlayson. “I knew exactly who they were talking about.”

While he doesn’t believe they passed on what he would call any specific threats or incidents that were at the level of terrorism, he says he wasn’t in any way dismissive of the women, and passed on their concerns to the SIS.

As to what the SIS did with the information, Finlayson has two points to make. One, that he believes it's nonsense to say the agencies were oblivious to the threat of right wing extremism. “The issues of the day primarily were Islamic terrorism, that’s the reality of the matter, one can’t sugar coat the issue. But to say that there was a complete black spot on this other stuff is just wrong.”

His second point is it wasn’t up to him to decide what attention should be paid to white supremacists – ministers should not be dictating to the SIS on operational matters.

“There’s a question about were they [white supremacists] really cranks at the time and not deserving of too much focus, or were they a nasty underbelly of New Zealand that needed to be kept an eye on? They are operational matters because I could not sit in my office and say I really do think you should start spying on X.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Andrew Little, the Minister Responsible for the Security Intelligence Service, met with Rahman and Danzeisen in January 2018.

After Labour came to power, Andrew Little met with the women in January 2018, in his Wellington office (officials were present, by the way). He confirms that, yes, they did raise with him their concerns about the alt-right.

“They did, and they said, ‘This is an issue we’ve raised with other parts of government, too, before we came to government [in late 2017],” Little says.

But, he says, “we didn’t talk about it in terms of terrorism. The way it was put to me was seen as this rising tide of commentary, particularly in social media, and they were concerned about it. It wasn’t presented to me as indicative of a terrorist threat.

“The discussion we had didn’t talk about it in terms of terrorism. We talked about it in terms of climate.”

Nonetheless, at his next scheduled meeting with SIS officials, he passed on what the women had told him, he says.

So we’ve established that both Little and Finlayson say they passed on details of their conversations with the Islamic Women’s Council, though both men characterise the discussions differently to how the women do.

What happened next? Ultimately, we know from the Royal Commission of Inquiry that the intelligence community simply didn’t pay enough attention to the extreme right prior to the attacks. The SIS had started a review, looking into the threat from that space, but it was far from complete by March 15, 2019.

We asked Little if the Muslim community should feel let down.

“In terms of the white identity extremist threat, it is true that the agencies really only started getting onto that in 2018,” says Little. “I can understand that the community would feel that it should have been a higher priority before that. I can understand why they would feel let down that something had not been done earlier.”

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Rebecca Kitteridge is the Director of Security, in charge of the Security Intelligence Service. She was appointed to the position in 2014, and met with members of the Islamic Women’s Council twice before the Christchurch terror attacks.

The role of the SIS

We tried repeatedly to interview the Director-General of Security, Rebecca Kitteridge, but she declined. Kitteridge, a former lawyer, moved into the public sector in 1997 and has previously worked for Crown Law, Foreign Affairs, and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

She was appointed as head of the SIS in 2014 for an initial five-year period, re-appointed for three more years in 2019, and began a further two-year term on April 30, 2022.

In a document recommending her reappointment, the Public Service Commission listed among her achievements her immediate acknowledgement of the need for a Royal Commission, and “moving quickly to set up an internal review that made the Service ask hard questions of itself”.

Kitteridge did release a statement to Stuff saying the SIS views the Royal Commission report as thorough, independent, and authoritative.

“While the Royal Commission found no failures which could have led to the individual’s planning and preparation being detected, it did identify many lessons to be learnt across a range of agencies and significant areas needing change across the national security system,” she says.

“The NZSIS was already undergoing a significant transformation in how it worked before the March 15 terrorist attacks, which was acknowledged by the Royal Commission.”

The commission made no recommendations relating directly to the SIS, but Kitteridge says the report supports the agency’s efforts to improve itself in several areas including: identifying previously unknown threats; streamlining the system by which leads are prioritised; recruiting a more diverse workforce; and enhancing training “to help our people understand unconscious bias, and how to remove bias from their decision-making”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF NZSIS boss Rebecca Kitteridge struggles to answer whether she is suitable to lead the NZSIS after past comments connecting terror threats with Islam.

When the commission’s report was released, Kitteridge appeared at a press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster where she answered questions (though she would not take questions afterwards and has never done a one-on-one interview about the attacks or the fallout).

The press conference was interesting for the fact that Kitteridge apologised numerous times to the Muslim community, such as: “NZSIS should have done better at explaining our role to the (Muslim) community and listening to their concerns. I know that a number of people have found this upsetting and to them I apologise.”

There are also a couple of times she appears to struggle to answer some questions. For instance, there’s this one particular moment; probably the closest you’ll get to seeing Kitteridge publicly under pressure over the agency’s role – not so much with regards to the attacks themselves, but in the interactions between the SIS and the Muslim community; the kinds of interactions Danzeisen and Rahman were having with the SIS boss and other officers.

Kitteridge is asked if she’s the right person to lead the SIS when she had “historically framed terrorism as a Muslim issue” (based on a 2016 speech she gave). Kitteridge pauses and looks up to the right. Beside her, Ardern remains stony-faced, but her eyes move sideways towards Kitteridge. On her other side, Coster fixes his stare firmly on the ground in front of him. This is awkward.

“I actually …,” Kitteridge starts saying, then stops and begins her sentence again. You can tell that her mind is whirring.

“My own view is that I have not done that in the way you say. It has been a very challenging situation but my aim throughout has been to have a really constructive relationship with the Muslim community which is really important to me and I’ve engaged with them from the beginning of my term, um, until now in ways that I hope will continue to strengthen that relationship.”

There’s a follow-up question, asking if she no longer believes the comments she made in 2016 framing terrorism as a Muslim issue. “No, I mean, I completely accept that point you’re making about the speech I gave then,” says Kitteridge. “Just to explain it was in a particular context and, er … no, I accept the point you’re making.”

It’s unclear exactly what she means, but there is no follow-up as Ardern looks around the room seeing if anyone else has any other questions.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Peter Hughes, has been the Public Service Commissioner (previously called the State Services Commissioner) since 2016. He met with Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman in January 2018.

Fairness and Respect

Of course, there are so many questions even three years on from the attacks.

It can’t be easy. And no one alleges that the SIS, or other intelligence agencies, missed anything specific that would have stopped the Christchurch attacks. The terrorist made very few missteps in his preparations (well, none that made people look sideways at a white man anyway, as discussed in previous chapters).

But Kitteridge was in charge throughout the period that Danzeisen and Rahman and others were trying to raise the alarm about the growing threat of right-wing extremism. And there’s very little evidence anyone listened – properly listened, as in took action based on what they were saying – until it was too late.

Again, as we’ve said before: if you’re not looking, you won’t see.

But what went down before the Christchurch attacks, is not just about terrorism, not just about the SIS. When you look back through all the interactions from 2014-2018, when you read all the thousands of documents, and talk to the people who were in those conversations – most importantly, Danzeisen and Rahman – you can’t help but conclude that there’s a wider problem here.

The fact of the matter is that Kitteridge’s agency was not the only one that spent a lot of time “engaging” with the community in frankly inadequate ways. It’s something the Royal Commission picked up on, and it’s one of the topics we asked to interview senior civil servants about for this series. They all declined.

In written answers, though, Peter Hughes, whose title is now Public Service Commissioner (and whose reappointment until 2024 was announced on December 4, 2021, four days before the public release of the Royal Commission’s report), said he could understand how “some of our Muslim community feel they have been let down”.

“All New Zealanders deserve to be treated respectfully and fairly in their interactions with public agencies,” he says. “That did not happen with some members of our Muslim community.”

Hughes says recommendations made by the Royal Commission to improve interactions with the community are being implemented. “I am confident that agencies are doing what is required of them. That’s what I can do to make a difference and I will.”

At the Department of Internal Affairs (Te Tari Taiwhenua), deputy chief executive Marilyn Little – who had direct dealings with Danzeisen and Rahman – says she accepts the Royal Commission’s assessment that “public sector efforts [on social cohesion] have been fragmented and frustrating for the community groups who have engaged with them”.

Little: “It was never our intention to create frustration. However, we recognise, and regret, that some groups did feel frustrated.”

Within DPMC, another agency that met with the women, there’s also acknowledgement that they didn’t do good enough by them.

There’s actually a very obvious example.

In January 2017, Danzeisen and Rahman met with a principal advisor from DPMC to discuss hate crimes and harassment and Islamophobia (among other issues). The women thought the meeting had gone well – but it turns out, from the DPMC end, the meeting may as well not even have happened.

The women discovered later that they had essentially wasted their time flying to Wellington for it.

Two years after the meeting, as agencies faced scrutiny over their interactions with the Muslim community prior to the attacks, DPMC asked the women for details because there were no records, not even who they had met. (DPMC had learned of the meeting from IWCNZ submissions and had gone to see what their own records showed).

Luckily, the IWCNZ had kept all its records, including the name of the principal advisor and other details of the meeting.

“That gives you an indication of how seriously they were taking us,” says Rahman. “What it’s felt like the whole time is: ‘How can we keep them engaged and look like we’re doing something and have meeting after meeting after meeting without actually doing anything substantial’?”

A source told Stuff that DPMC’s handling of this meeting seemed very much at odds with the Public Records Act which requires agencies to “create and maintain full and accurate records of its affairs, in accordance with normal, prudent business practice”.

In a written statement, Tony Lynch, DPMC’s deputy chief executive, says his department is committed to open and transparent engagement with the community.

“We have acknowledged that some meetings in the past weren’t managed in a way that met our own expectations and we’ve changed that. We’re regularly engaging and consulting with different groups to ensure their voices are heard as the Government’s response continues.”

DPMC is also supporting Kāpuia, the Ministerial advisory group on the Government’s response to the Royal Commission. In a letter to the Government last year, Kāpuia expressed ongoing frustration with the level of engagement and consultation.

Andrew Little, the Minister in charge of implementing the commission’s recommendations, says “it was a totally justified piece of feedback”.

“I say to colleagues, too, ‘You’ve got to get your departments and agencies to do better in this respect’,” Little tells Stuff. “It can’t be the last-minute, ‘Oh, we’ll ring up the local Islamic organisation and check they’re OK with it’. It’s got to be involvement from the outset.”

There have to be improvements, “but I detect a much greater commitment from more heads of government departments to actually want to get it right, and I’m confident we will”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Academics and former civil servants would like to see changes to the public service to improve the relationship between government and citizens.

Time for a change

Not everyone is as confident.

Stuff spoke to a range of former civil servants and academics who were sceptical.

“What you’re looking at is a bigger issue no one can articulate or get their heads around yet,” says one.

Another says the experience of the Islamic Women’s Council reveals one of the failings of the public service in Aotearoa.

“There was a real lack of leadership and a real lack of desire to see it through,” says the source.

Dr David Bromell, a senior associate with the Institute for Governance and Policy Studies who has worked in central and local government, traces the issues back to public sector reforms of the 1980s. While there have been changes since, he still believes the problems remain because of the single line of accountability between the chief executive and the minister they answer to.

It makes for weak inter-agency responses to problems.

“Various governments have tried different things to address that including the idea of having lead ministers on critical issues, and clusters of agencies that are supposed to work together,” says Bromell. “But the bottom line is that the single line of accountability is still in place and the way the budget is done doesn’t easily incentivise agencies to work together and pool resources to address problems.

“So it takes quite a lot of goodwill and proactive leadership on the part of public sector chief executives to break out of that, and I still don’t think we’re seeing it.”

How should it work? What should happen when citizens come to a government official trying to raise the alarm about something?

“The first thing that official needs to do is not fob it off by saying, ‘This is not our core business,’ but to actually elevate it or refer to whoever the right agency is,” says Bromell. “And then not just to pass the buck but work with them on determining a response and who is going to do what, why, when, where and how, and who is going to pay; a bit of leadership and making something happen.”

Importantly, too, if it’s ultimately decided the issues raised don’t require a response, someone needs to “go back to those people and explain why they’re not taking action and not just kind of fob them off.

“So I think it’s about leadership and taking responsibility.”

George Heard/Stuff The Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, the first place the Christchurch terrorist targeted that day.

The beginning of a hateful ending

Back in 2015, four years before the day that changed many, many lives forever, there was a Facebook page dedicated to preventing New Zealand from becoming “infected with the disgusting virus of Islam that is slowly destroying … many countries …” including in Europe.

On its pages, people would comment with things like: “Kill the goat f...ing pricks and bury them in pig styes. F... Em all, slaughter every single goat f...ing, s..t eating Mohammed rooting, women hating moron on the spot.”

Or: “They all need to be put in a cage and set alight we should be fighting Islam by exterminating the entire Islamic race.”

And: “There is no place for them anywhere in the world, but I do believe that there is room for them underground or as a pile of ashes.”

Variations on a theme that Muslims must die.

Concerned by the content, Aliya Danzeisen, assistant national coordinator of the Islamic Women’s Council, contacted Facebook who replied: “We reviewed the page you reported for harassment and found it doesn’t violate our community standards.”

About a month later, Danzeisen was at a countering violent extremism summit she’d been invited to in Australia. She spoke about the page and Facebook’s response.

One of Facebook’s global vice presidents, Monika Bickert, heard Danzeisen and approached her to ask more. The next day, Bickert got back to Danzeisen to tell her Facebook had reviewed the page, removed some content, but “the concept of the page does not violate our standards”.

(The page is no longer on Facebook, although it is unclear when it was taken down.)

Danzeisen, and others, had been trying to tell New Zealand government agencies about the rise of hatred towards Muslims in this country and the threat it posed.

She had previously been to the police about the Facebook page. An officer told her they didn’t know who was behind the page.

And that, it seems, was the end of it.

Except, of course, it wasn’t.

Around the same time in 2015, a young Australian man was embarking on a worldwide tour which would include him visiting the sites of clashes between Christian Crusaders and Muslim armies. It fuelled a growing resolve. Over a number of years, he would travel back and forth, never being stopped at the border for questioning, never being suspected as an extremist.

Young Muslim men, meanwhile, would be stopped and questioned as they returned from routine overseas trips, for business or to visit family, for instance.

The young Australian man’s family, already worried about his tendencies, noticed he had become even more racist, ranting about how the Western world was coming to an end because of Muslims.

By 2016, he was devouring YouTube videos and following Facebook, engaging with pages such as the far-right leaning “United Patriots Front”, “The True Blue Crew” and “The Lads Society”. As he percolated in this extreme online world, he began sending donations to far right organisations, and by 2017 had formulated a plan to come to New Zealand and carry out a violent attack on Muslims.

All the while, no one took any notice.

Well, while it’s true no one was looking at that particular young Australian man, Aliya Danzeisen and Anjum Rahman and others were seeing exactly what was going on in the world he lived in.

And they were not going to give up trying to tell someone.

They met with government agencies, they met with Cabinet ministers. They even met with the head of the SIS.

People would nod their heads and sound concerned.

And that, it seemed, was the end of it.

Except, of course, it wasn’t.

On March 15, 2019, the Australian man no one had taken any notice of, drove from Dunedin to Christchurch, parked his car in a side alley, went to the boot and loaded his weapons, guns intelligence officials had once warned were too easy for right wing extremists to get their hands on, and daubed with slogans referencing the sites he’d travelled to.

He turned on his camera and started live-streaming to Facebook, for the benefit of the legions of like-minded individuals he’d sat amongst online.

He walked towards a mosque he’d once viewed through a drone camera and was greeted by an elderly man who looked upon the stranger and uttered words of peace: “Hello, brother.”

The first shots rang out.

And suddenly everyone heard.

