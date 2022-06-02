'I have never been asked by a man before he lays his hand on my throat': Is rough sex on the rise?

On Tell Me About It this week; Unsolicited dick pics are one thing, but how are today's singles dating, how is porn impacting expectations during sex and what does this say about gendered power dynamics?

During sex, she is often choked without warning.

“I have never been asked by a man before he lays his hand on my throat and I'm TIRED of it,” she wrote.

“I am NOT a porn star - and even they give consent!”

Another respondent to the Aotearoa Online Dating and Sex Survey, a gay male, said he only learned about one of his partner's kinks after the strangling began.

“It gave me a hell of a fright,” he wrote. “I have also had a guy who removed the condom when I couldn't see and therefore had unsafe sex with me without my consent.”

More than a third of 823 respondents to the survey reported experiencing choking, biting, hair pulling, or spitting during consensual sex. Around half of those who had been gagged during sex said they “always” consented to it, while 22 per cent said they never consented.

Almost a third of men – 27 per cent - had choked or suffocated their sexual partner, compared to 6 per cent of women. These numbers were almost double for under 30s, with half of respondents being choked by a partner.

“There’s absolutely a gender power dynamic here and that needs to be interrogated, particularly given the huge physical risk,” says Project Gender research director Tania Domett.

Supplied/Stuff Tania Domett is Project Gender's research director. It has conducted a nationwide survey to understand online dating and help users protect themselves.

Today’s episode of Stuff's Tell Me About It podcast exclusively discusses some of the disturbing and revealing results of the dating survey run by Project Gender, which aimed to find out how New Zealanders use online dating and the kinds of sex they are having.

It was an online survey of people aged 18+ who had experience online dating in the past year.

Domett ​also told Tell Me About It about the survey's other findings, including sexting etiquette, the differences between the reported enjoyment of sex between queer and straight men and women, and how dating apps have been life-changing for some.

The results come at a time when researchers here and abroad raise concerns with the use of “rough sex” as a rape defence, including claims by defence lawyers that women “wanted it,” even in cases where they had been strangled to death, such as in the case of Auckland woman Grace Millane.

Breath play or choking is a recognised practice within BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism and masochism), where its used consensually and with rules – such as a safe word and other protections.

But it is now prolific in popular culture and pornography and, anecdotally, violent acts against women in the bedroom are becoming more mainstream. Researchers at the University of Auckland are among those, including from the United Kingdom, who argue this can normalise violence against women.

“I [have] noticed the younger the guys, the more violent they are in bed,” one woman in the survey said.

“One guy went to spit in my mouth and I stopped him afterward and said I didn't like it. Choking seems to be very common.”

Another respondent, a straight male, said everything he has done has been with request. “Explicit consent for things like choking or restraint were a sit down conversation outside of the realm of sex entirely where we could discuss precautions and safety measures.”

Another woman said she would literally say “choke me” or discuss kinks way before sex was discussed.

Auckland University of Technology senior lecturer Paulette Benton-Greig ​said the results were alarming. Choking and suffocating could literally be deadly, she said.

Supplied Paulette Benton-Greig, a lecturer and researcher in gendered violence at Auckland University of Technology. New Zealand has high rates of intimate partner violence.

“In the context of online dating, we are talking about people who might have only met for the first time, or a couple of times. This is a near stranger, and these are the kinds of practices that need existing relationships of trust and care, and that’s the part that's missing.”

While the numbers were high, she warned against ‘normalising’ non-typical sex acts.

“The research in this area is suggesting those who do those acts do it because they think it’s what men should do, or what women want. As we talk about it becoming ‘common’ people start thinking it's something they ‘should’ do, and they're uncool if they don't.”

The idea of consent was also problematic, when it really just meant “to agree,” and didn’t take into account gendered power dynamics, pressure, desire, and concerns for safety if a refusal was given, Benton-Greig said.

“We should first of all ask women about what they want, their actual desire, not their agreement.

“When we focus on consent we set the bar really low for what is in any other context criminal acts of violence. In the context of how much violence against women there is, we can’t ignore this.”