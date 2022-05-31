Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near Porirua

Geonet had received more than 4000 felt reports for the earthquake by 11:40pm.

A light earthquake has hit the Wellington region of the North Island.

The magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck 15 km northwest of Porirua at 11:27pm on Tuesday night.

It struck at a depth of 43km.

Geonet had received more than 4000 felt reports for the earthquake by 11:40pm.

The vast majority of those reports described it as light or weak.

On social media, people quickly shared their experiences of the earthquake.

MP Rachel Boyack was among them, saying: “First earthquake on my 10th floor apartment in Wellington! Still going too?”