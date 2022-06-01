Auckland train derails overnight, injures three, services disrupted

Three people were injured when a train derailed overnight in St Johns, central Auckland.

Three KiwiRail staff members have been injured after a train derailed in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon confirmed a shunt locomotive ended up off the tracks in St Johns, central Auckland, at 1.25am.

“Three of our team were injured in the incident,” he said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Work is under way to remove the train from the lines.

St John said two patients in moderate conditions were taken to Auckland Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Cellphone 'a distraction' for staffer as locomotive plunged into Picton harbour

* Train drivers traumatised: tracks are not safe backdrops

* KiwiRail's oldest diesel locomotive retires, replaced by a battery-powered alternative



A section of the track, including a turnout and set of signalling lights, were damaged as the single locomotive came off the rails. Gordon said staff were on site working to reopen the line as quickly as possible.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Workers could be seen in a cherry picker on Wednesday morning.

“Unfortunately there will be disruption to morning commuter services, and Auckland Transport is arranging bus replacement services for their passengers.”

Gordon said a full investigation will take place, but he said it’s too early to speculate on the cause of the derailment at this stage.

Auckland Transport confirmed Eastern Line passenger services are disrupted, and lines running between Manukau and Ōtāhuhu will be at a 20-minute frequency as a result.

“We recommend taking a bus,” a statement said.

LIBBY WILSON/Stuff KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon confirmed a shunt locomotive ended up off the tracks near St Johns, central Auckland, at 1.25am.

KiwiRail has seen a few of its locomotives end up on gravel in the past year. Four months ago a freight train on the Kāpiti Line derailed, replacement bus and shuttle services were called in.

Another freight train south of Hunterville ended up derailing in December last year, spectacular photos showed a chaotic chain of crashed containers – nobody was injured.