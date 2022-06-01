Alarm on Ruapehu after quake and wind mimic eruption

Mt Ruapehu’s crater lake temperature has risen, prompting locals to reflect on the mountain's previous eruptions.

An earthquake in Porirua and strong winds triggered a false alarm of an eruption at Mt Ruapehu just before midnight on Tuesday, causing people to gather at the Chateau Tongariro assembly point in Whakapapa Village.

The false alarm came at a time of heightened sensitivity due to recent volcanic unrest.

But the Department of Conservation (DOC) says the system worked exactly as it should and that it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

A post from DOC shortly after midnight on Wednesday morning said the Ruapehu eruption detection system was triggered at 11:28pm by a magnitude 4.4 earthquake near Porirua and strong wind on the mountain.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times People gathered at the Chateau Tongariro assembly point after a false alarm about an eruption on Tuesday night.

READ MORE:

* What happens if Mount Ruapehu goes bang?

* Mt Ruapehu unrest: Chances of eruption are higher but it remains 'very unlikely' - expert

* Increased likelihood of eruption at Mt Ruapehu, move to alert level 2



“This resulted in lahar warnings being broadcast at Whakapapa Ski Area and Whakapapa Village. To the system, these conditions perfectly mimic an eruption and it performed as designed,” the DOC post said.

“DOC has shut-down the public warning sirens and voice message. Please stand-down and continue as normal.”

Senior ranger at Tongariro Anna Atchley said Wednesday that the alarm system involves “hard to ignore” sirens and a person’s voice giving instructions.

ROBERT STEVEN/STUFF Beginner skiers preparing for a lesson at the Whakapapa skifield (file photo).

It was possible some people would have had to get out of bed in the village to move to the Chateau Tongariro assembly point and await instructions. However, Atchley wasn’t aware of anyone being up at the skifield at that late hour although there may have been people in club huts.

The fact the alarm had not been triggered by an eruption was established quickly, she said, and DOC was able to report that on Facebook and to people at the assembly point not long after midnight, she said.

Atchley hadn’t heard of any grumbles about the false alarm.

On potential criticisms, Atchley said: “The system performed perfectly.”

It just so happened that the conditions were a close match to conditions that would trigger an eruption alarm.

“We’d rather this happened than not. Better to be safe than sorry.”

The latest advice on the GeoNet site, posted just over a week ago, said Ruapehu’s volcanic alert level remained at 2.

”In summary, gas emissions remain elevated with generally decreasing but still variable levels of volcanic tremor, and a fall in lake temperature. These observations are consistent with a slowing down or stalling of the magma intrusion in the volcano. The period of heightened volcanic unrest continues at Mt Ruapehu and the potential for eruptive activity remains.

“Within the next four weeks, the most likely outcome of this unrest episode is minor eruptive activity that is confined to the lake basin, or no eruption. Minor eruptions may generate lahars (dangerous volcanic mudflows) in the Whangaehu River.”

But a more significant eruption, producing life-threatening hazards, still couldn’t be ruled out.