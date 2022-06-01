The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 1

Marty Houston, a butcher at New World Thorndon shares his secrets on making people out of mince.

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Butcher brightens the day with mince meat smiles

What if you could play with your food and get paid for it?

That is exactly what Marty Houston, a butcher at New World Thorndon in Wellington, does.

With the hope of cheering up his customers, Houston started making colourful faces out of mince and put on display at the supermarket’s butchery.

Kea Kids News reporter and the errand runner for the day, 6-year-old Ethan Harborne, grills Houston about how he does it, and even gets a chance to make his own meat creation.

Kea Kids News Butcher Marty Houston's mince creations.

Shelter dogs get married in adorable ceremony in US

Two inseparable shelter dogs got married in an adorable ceremony in Texas last week.

Nine-year-old Peanut and three-year-old Cashew got married at the San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS).

Both Chihuahuas were surrendered in April 2022 by their families. They met soon after and instantly bonded.

Check out the video above to see how their big day went.

Meet ‘Colin Feral’, Chief Temperament Tester

At the Moa Point Dog Shelter in Wellington, there is a furry employee who rules the roost.

Colin Feral has the official job of Chief Temperament Tester and his presence is used to see how dogs react to him as they come through the shelter doors.

Wellington City Council Animal Control Officer Steph Simon explained Colin’s role, saying “He’s the dog tester. We figure out which dogs are cat friendly by putting him in the room. He’s pretty cruisy and doesn’t run away from dogs, so you really get a feel for which dogs like him.”

Colin knows that he will never come into harm's way, as someone is always keeping an eye on him and will stop any doggos from getting too close.

You can see Colin in action on his Instagram.

103-year-old sets new world record for tandem parachute jump

Rut Larsson is proof you're never too old to live out your dreams.

At 103-years-old, the Swedish daredevil has set the world record for the oldest person to complete a tandem parachute jump.

Random chip shop in UK attracts visitors from across the world

A random chip shop in Coventry has become an unlikely tourist destination attracting visitors from across the world after becoming a global TikTok sensation.

Binley Mega Chippy has been welcoming people from the UK and abroad since videos and memes featuring the business started going viral with millions of views.

Customers have been queueing out of the doors for the last few days - leaving chip shop staff and its owner completely baffled. Some people have travelled from afar as Australia, Portugal and France while UK visitors include those from Scotland, Essex and Portsmouth.