Man in his 30s killed in workplace accident in rural Auckland

Emergency services were called to a worksite in Auckland’s Clevedon on Wednesday morning. (File photo)

A man has died following a workplace accident on a rural street in Auckland’s Clevedon.

Police confirmed they attended a worksite in the area around 9.30am on Wednesday.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

“Tragically a man in his 30s has died,” a police spokesperson said.

A St John spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to an incident on Creightons Rd, Clevedon, shortly before 9am.

Three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, the spokesperson said.

WorkSafe had been notified of the incident and a spokesperson confirmed they were making initial inquiries.

The police spokesperson said the death was expected to be referred to the coroner.