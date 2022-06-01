Man in his 30s killed in workplace accident in rural Auckland
A man has died following a workplace accident on a rural street in Auckland’s Clevedon.
Police confirmed they attended a worksite in the area around 9.30am on Wednesday.
“Tragically a man in his 30s has died,” a police spokesperson said.
A St John spokesperson confirmed paramedics were called to an incident on Creightons Rd, Clevedon, shortly before 9am.
Three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene, the spokesperson said.
WorkSafe had been notified of the incident and a spokesperson confirmed they were making initial inquiries.
The police spokesperson said the death was expected to be referred to the coroner.