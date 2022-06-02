Shots to ring out across Wellington to celebrate Queen's 70 years on the throne

The army will fire a 21-gun salute in Wellington to mark the Queen’s coronation. (File photo)

A 21-gun salute will be fired in Wellington on Thursday marking the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation.

The salute will be fired from Point Jerningham by the army’s Saluting Battery at noon. Personnel of the 16th Field Regiment will operate four 25-pounder guns from Roseneath Memorial Park.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 following the death of her father George VI, and her coronation was on June 2, 1953.

A second salute will be fired on June 6, to mark the Queen's official birthday. Born on April 21, 1926, her official birthday is traditionally observed on the first Monday of June in New Zealand.

Britain is this week celebrating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.