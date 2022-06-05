Ukrainian Kiwi pleads special visa case for relatives 'left there to die'

Olesia Solovei and family talk about their new life in New Zealand, and the support they have received.

Fourteen weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainian New Zealanders are still fighting to bring their loved ones to safety.

Tatyana Zagrebelko, a 38-year-old electrical engineer who lives in Northland, moved to New Zealand five years ago to be with her Kiwi partner.

Born and raised in Kharkiv, Zagrebelko, who also goes by her married name Tatyana Craven, is devastated by the destruction of the city she still calls home.

“Kharkiv used to be a vibrant city full of culture. It had the same population as Auckland, for example. But now it’s just a shell of what it was. Almost everyone has left and at least 25% of the city has been destroyed.”

But this is the least of Zagrebelko’s worries, she says.

Zagrebelko’s parents were approved for the Government’s 2022 Special Ukraine Visa, but she’s “devastated” that her cousin and cousin’s son have been rejected.

Supplied Bride Tatyana Zagrebelko is pictured with her parents Yurii and Elena Zagrebelko at her wedding to Kiwi Peter Craven.

Immigration NZ says they “would not be invited to apply for the visa” because they are not deemed immediate family members.

“My cousin is the only child in her family, and I am the only one in mine,” Zagrebelko says.

She is also the only cousin I have. We were raised as sisters, but because she’s not legally my sister she’s being left there to die.”

Zagrebelko’s parents – Yurii, 68 and Elena, 64 – will not leave Ukraine without them.

Supplied Tatyana Zagrebelko and her husband Peter Craven, rear, with Tatyana's parents Yurii and Elena Zagrebelko.

“They would never – could never – leave family behind. Luckily they were already living in a more remote part of Ukraine when the war started, but it is still not safe for them,” she says.

When the war started, Zagrebelko’s cousin and her cousin’s son – Olena, 45 and Misha, 14 – were living in Kharkiv.

“They tried to keep living there for a couple of weeks, but the Russians were dropping up to 50 missiles a day. Civilians were being randomly killed all around them. They just couldn’t stay.”

After 10 days of living in a bomb shelter, Olena and Misha made the decision to flee Kharkiv on an evacuation train.

They could only bring one backpack each.

“Where there used to be 50 people to a carriage, suddenly there were at least 300 people trying to squeeze into the same space. They had no idea where they were going until they got there. It was very scary for them,” Zagrebelko says.

Olena and Misha found themselves in Lviv, with no connections to the area.

A journey that would usually take 20 hours too two days because the blacked-out train had to travel slowly enough to not attract attention from Russian forces.

“For Misha, coming to New Zealand is a chance to start over – a chance to go to school and live a normal life. It’s the kind of life every child deserves, to live in a peaceful country where you can go to school without worrying about being killed at any moment.”

Before the war, Olena was a tutor at the Academy of Law in Kharkiv and worked for the National Securities and Stock Market Commission in Ukraine.

Bernat Armangue/AP Residents live in a subway station still used as temporary shelter in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

“To have a job in Ukraine is a luxury now,” Zagrebelko says.

She is confident Olena could find a job here and contribute to the economy in a time when New Zealand is crying out for workers.

“I don’t want to look ungrateful for the help New Zealand has already provided, but Ukrainians are in a horrific situation and it’s already been three months of them having to live like this. Any more help the Government can give is hugely appreciated.”

Olena and Misha have been in Lviv for almost 13 weeks and don’t know what they will do next; it’s still not safe for them to return to Kharkiv.

I know the people of New Zealand are tired of hearing about the war, but imagine how tired the people of Ukraine are,” says Zagrebelko. “It is very important for them to know they are not alone.”

Immigration NZ referred questions to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi, who said he was unable to comment on individual applications.

Faafoi said the Government had considered whether to allow temporary visa holders or non-residence visa holders to sponsor additional family members.

“Many temporary visa holders in New Zealand are on a prioritised route to residence so will be able to sponsor their family during the year that the category is open. Their residence visas are being prioritised.”

Ukrainian-run organisation ‘Mahi for Ukraine’ continues to campaign for an expansion of the 2022 Special Ukraine Visa, so that applicants can also sponsor non-immediate family members and close connections.

It proposes an evidence-based approach for proving a connection between Ukrainians wishing to come to New Zealand and those who wish to sponsor them.

The Government has allocated 4000 visas for family members of Ukrainian-born New Zealanders.

As of Thursday, June 2, Immigration NZ had received 971 Special Ukraine Visa applications, and approved 727 (620 work visas and 107 student visas).

From those approved, 191 have so far arrived in New Zealand.