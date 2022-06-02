The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 2

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

You don’t need reality TV when you have a platypus livestream

If you’ve run out of things to watch on Netflix, this livestream featuring Australia’s quirkiest animal could be just the thing you’re missing.

PETER MENKHORST/Sydney Morning Herald The platypus was recently added to Victoriaâs threatened species list.

Thousands of people are watching Platycam, a new 24-hour live stream of the wild habitat of the platypus, which was recently declared a threatened species in Victoria. Watch the livestream here

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 1

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 31

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 30



Cones just want to have fun

It was terrible weather in Wellington on Wednesday, but these road cones sure knew how to make the most out of it.

A glass of red to celebrate 100 years

Joyce Saville puts her longevity down to a glass of red wine at night and a hot shower in the morning.

The Waimate woman, known to everyone as Joy, turns 100 on Thursday, and says, apart from also remembering to breathe in and out, a warm bed has also been her secret to reaching the significant milestone.

Aiman Amerul Muner/STUFF Waimate's Joyce Saville, turns 100 on Thursday, and says her secret to life is a glass of red wine at night and a hot shower in the morning.

“I have a glass of red wine every night at 5pm,” Joy said, pointing towards a cask of Country Red Wine on the shelf at her Waimate home.

She jokes that her home help carer says ‘see you at wine o’clock’.

Young kiwi bird will make full recovery after rescue

A young kiwi is expected to make full recovery after it was rescued from a possum trap. See the cute bird in the video below:

Denise Piper/Stuff Robert Webb from Whangārei Native Bird Recovery Centre says this young male kiwi could have died if he was left in the possum leghold trap any longer.

Corgi traps himself in bathroom

In the spirit of corgi celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this weekend, watch how this corgi somehow constantly manages to lock himself in the bathroom: