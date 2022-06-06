Finding Eva and Maisie - Old photo solves family's mystery of the lost graves

Rita and Ron Carswell used a photograph to find the unmarked graves of family.

In sepia photographs Eva Wilson cuts a lively figure with violin on one shoulder, while her daughter Maisie shows off her horse in a summer dress.

But nearly 90 years after their death, the pair’s final resting place in north Waikato was lost to the winds of time - until another photograph showed the way and solved a family mystery.

Years of searching for the unmarked graves of her grandmother and aunt had left Rita Carswell with no answers.

READ MORE:

* Council urged to apologise for historical exhumations of impoverished Wellingtonians

* Genealogist offers help to memorialise former psychiatric patients buried in unmarked graves

* Forgotten war hero found in unmarked Napier grave beneath leaves and twigs



That was until she found an old photograph from the 1930s – the key to finding Eva and Maisie Wilson’s remains.

Eva Wilson died in 1933, and her daughter Maisie Wilson died in 1940. The duo lived in Ngāruawāhia and were buried side by side.

Rita Carswell thought she knew where they were buried at the Taupiri Cemetery, but when her mother died – it became apparent the location of the graves died with her.

SUPPLIED A historic photo of Eva Wilson playing the violin.

Rita and her husband Ron Carswell, based in Napier, had almost given up looking.

They had asked the Waikato District Council and the funeral director about the location of the unmarked graves, but were told all records had been lost.

That was until they found the historic photograph – which provided some clues. It featured other graves and hills in the background.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff The photograph used to find the graves of Eva and Maisie Wilson.

They went back to the council, and with the help of cemetery officer Deidre MacDonald, they managed to work it out.

“We lined it up pretty accurately with the angles of the hill and headstones,” Ron Carswell said.

However, when the couple drove to the cemetery in their camper-van, instead of graves, they found a fence.

The fence was placed where the boundary of the cemetery was thought to be, a Waikato District Council spokesperson said.

“However, upon confirmation of these graves as a part of this investigation, it was evident that the original boundary was incorrect and would need to be moved.”

The fence was moved, and a few years ago the family finally marked the graves with headstones.

SUPPLIED Maisie Wilson was buried next to her mother in the Taupiri Cemetery.

Now, the Waikato District Council is going to purchase the land on Gordonton Rd to preserve the graves and expand the Taupiri Cemetery.

The land, of about 1500 square metres, was owned by Waka Kotahi and had been put aside for the Waikato Expressway.

The council estimated paying about $5000 to acquire the land, but this was subject to further discussions.

“It was really good to get it all done. We put in a lot of time trying to work out just what had happened over the years,” Ron Carswell said.

They had been lucky to find the photo, as it wasn’t common for cameras to be around in those days, he said.

“A good fuzzy feeling once it was all achieved.”

Rita Carswell said it was important that future generations knew about their family’s history and where the graves were.

Glenn Taylor/Stuff The couple is based in Napier and had almost given up before they found the photograph.

She remembered her grandmother Eva Wilson as musical, and said she played the violin.

Maisie Wilson fell off and was crushed by a horse as a teenager. She developed a tumour on her spine as a result and was paraplegic.

She spent most of her life in a wheelchair, and died young, in her mid-20s.

“It’s nice to have somewhere to go and remember,” Rita Carswell said.

If she had died before finding the graves, all knowledge of them would have died with her, she said.

“Everybody is happy. All our kids and their kids will always know.”