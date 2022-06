The Waikato Expressway was closed near Hampton Downs following a fatal crash.

A person has died following a crash on the Waikato Expressway.

The two-vehicle crash on SH1 happened about 1.25am on Saturday, police said in a statement.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The expressway was closed between Te Kauwhata Rd and Hampton Downs Rd, but reopened about 8.15am.