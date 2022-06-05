Person seriously injured after falling down bank on Christchurch walkway

The person was transported to hospital about 2.45pm.

A person is in hospital in a serious condition after falling down a bank on a popular Christchurch walkway.

Police were called about 12.45pm to a person who had fallen down a bank on the Taylors Mistake Walkway and injured themselves, a police spokesperson said.

“Due to the location of the fall it took some time to locate and retrieve the injured person,” the spokesperson said.

The person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition, a St John spokesperson said.

