Police urgently seeking assistance to locate missing Auckland man

Grahame Dawson is described as 5’7 and of slim build.

Police are urgently seeking assistance to locate an Auckland man who was last seen on Friday.

Police said Grahame Dawson, 61, was last seen in the Auckland Domain on Friday morning.

He was last seen wearing grey track pants and a dark blue/black cardigan with a bright coloured T-shirt, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 111 and quote the job number P050806282.