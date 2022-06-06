'People think I'm mad': 80-year-old firefighter aims to climb the Sky Tower

The years might be ticking on, but veteran volunteer firefighter Jim Snedden still has life in his legs and plans to put them towards a good cause.

August will mark his sixth year taking part in the annual Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge, in which fire brigades across the country take part.

Snedden, 80, is the oldest participant to take part in the charity climb, which involves scaling 51 flights of stairs carrying 25kg of gear.

Jim Snedden/Supplied Firefighter Jim Snedden prepares to climb the Sky Tower in 2021.

This year will be his last taking part in the fundraiser.

“A lot of people think I’m a bit mad, but that's all right,” Snedden, who has served the Waiuku, south Auckland brigade for 56 years, said.

“The way I see it, you might as well do it while you can. It’s very rewarding, there’s great camaraderie between the guys.”

The firefighter was awarded a Queen’s Service Medal in 2018 after five decades volunteering with the brigade. He estimated he has volunteered roughly 300 hours a year.

The Waiuku brigade heads to Ngāruawāhia every year to train for the climb. They hit a local gym and conquer a 1400-stair climb to Hakarimata Summit.

Although the climbing experience differed from the Sky Tower, Snedden said it offered good training.

Jim Snedden/Supplied Jim Snedden waves to a passing fire engine in his local hometown of Waiuku, south Auckland.

“I haven't managed to make it so far this year. I was training hard, but the climb was postponed from May until August due to Covid,” he said.

“So I’m doing cross-fit training, working the rowing machine and assault bike. I try and train for three to four hours every two days.”

Snedden said while he was able to complete the climb within 25 minutes, highly trained firefighters could reach the summit in as little as eight minutes.

The climb has raised more than $10 million for the charity Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand in the past 18 years.

Firefighter Lindsay Cameron reached the top in 15 minutes in 2021 in memory of his wife, Naomi, who died of leukaemia in 2019.

“My wife went through so much pain and never complained once and I wanted to complete this physical challenge to commemorate her,” he said after reaching the summit.

“I ran on a broken hip flex and possible hernia that I developed through training for this event. However, I was not going to let anything stop me from attending.”

The 2022 fundraiser has raised more than $430,000 so far. It is set to take place on August 20.