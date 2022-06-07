Snow set to blast in this week, as fog and rain dominate Tuesday's weather outlook

There is a moderate chance of heavy snow in parts of the South Island towards the end of the week.

The first heavy snow of the year is possible for parts of the South Island this week, but there’s a lot of water to flow under the bridge first.

MetService has heavy rain watches in place for the West Coast, Tasman and eastern Bay of Plenty on Tuesday as two different fronts pitch their tents over the country.

Meanwhile, fog has reared its head in the northern half of the North Island, with residents in Auckland, Whangarei, Bay of Islands, Hamilton and Palmerston North waking to a blanket of it.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the visibility at Auckland Airport was below 100 metres as at 6.20am and the fog was even thicker in Hamilton.

Aviation forecasts predicted the fog would begin to clear in Auckland between 8am and 10am and in Hamilton between 9am and 11am, Corrigan said.

Auckland Airport said at 9.15am that approximately 23 domestic regional flights have been cancelled, and 35 domestic regional flights have been delayed, due to the fog.

Domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog, and neither have international flights been affected.

Passengers are advised to check Auckland Airport’s website for the latest flight arrival and departure information.

Corrigan said there was also a heavy rain watch in place for eastern Bay of Plenty from 3pm Tuesday to 3am Wednesday as the last of the turbulent Queen’s Birthday front skims the North Island before heading east.

Another northerly front has already arrived in its wake on the West Coast of the South Island and heavy rain in Fiordland has already begun to fall and is expected to move up the coast throughout the day.

“As that rain bed moves further onto the country from the west it’s going to start raining further north. So we've got a heavy rain watch out for Tasman, western Motueka as well Buller from 3pm this afternoon.

“It’s the same time as the front hits eastern Bay of Plenty, but it is a different system.”

Corrigan said the system hitting Tasman tonight would move over the country in the coming days, but because it was a northerly flow, temperatures would remain unseasonably warm, particularly at night.

Whanganui was set to hit an unusual 20C high on Tuesday, he said.

Corrigan said that would likely all turn on Friday and into Saturday as a westerly front moved over the South Island.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Anabel Soto from Spain photographs the snowy scenery in Tekapo during a May storm.

“We do have moderate confidence of heavy snow for southern parts of the Canterbury high country and Otago west of Alexandra, and we're expecting that to be sort of the first really heavy snowfall of the season in these areas, and it may cause stress to livestock.

“The snow level could get very low in some places, but it's worth noting that at the moment we're talking moderate confidence of heavy snow accumulations above about 800 metres, so we're expecting the snow level to drop significantly beneath that.

“My advice for people is to keep an eye out over the next few days as confidence increases in the forecast and we get a good grasp of what weather the system is likely to bring.”