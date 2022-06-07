Stormy week continues with heavy rain, likely first heavy snowfall of the year and severe gales on the way

Severe weather warnings have been issued for various parts of both islands on Tuesday night by MetService.

Heavy rain warnings in place for Bay of Plenty, Buller and Westland; watches for eastern Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, the West Coast, and Tasman

Whanganui the warmest place in the country on Tuesday, reaching an unseasonally warm 20C

First heavy snow of the season could fall above 800m in parts of Canterbury and Otago on Friday

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for eastern Bay of Plenty from Tuesday evening, with the rest of the region under a heavy rain watch from late afternoon, and northern Gisborne under a watch from midnight.

Buller and Westland north of Greymouth are also under an orange heavy rain warning from noon Wednesday, while snow could fall to low levels in some southern areas by the weekend.

MetService forecast up to 100mm of rain in the 15 hours from 6pm for the Bay of Plenty east of Kawerau. Peak rates could reach 25mm an hour, and thunderstorms are possible.

READ MORE:

* Auckland traffic: Heavy fog causes congestion and cancelled flights

* Flying out of Auckland's international terminal? Expect longer walks, still not much food

* Car 101: how to stop squeaking wipers



For Buller and Westland north of Greymouth, up to 180mm was forecast for the 29 hours from noon Wednesday. Peak rates could reach 25mm an hour, with possible thunderstorms. Some rain, with a chance of thunderstorms, was possible Wednesday morning.

Heavy rain watches were in place for Bay of Plenty west of Kawerau from 4pm Tuesday, Gisborne north of Tokomaru Bay from midnight Tuesday, Tasman west of Motueka from 2pm Tuesday, the Tararua Range from 11pm Wednesday, the Richmond and Bryant ranges from 3pm Tuesday, Westland from Greymouth south through to 3pm Thursday, and Fiordland through to 6pm Tuesday.

With air coming in from the north, temperatures have been unseasonably warm. Whanganui was the warmest place in the country on Tuesday, reaching a high of 20C.

MetService meteorologist Karl Loots said some cooler temperatures were expected later in the week.

Chris McKeen/stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge rising above the fog on Tuesday morning.

During the middle of the week, any snow would be in the higher country, with a potential for low snow towards the weekend.

“There is a lot of uncertainty. It looks like it could be (down) to just a few hundreds of metres for Otago and Southland,” Loots said.

MetService was forecasting snow to 500m in Southland and Clutha, and 600m in Central Otago on Friday; and to 400m in Southland, Clutha and Central Otago on Saturday.

“As the models come online and we become more confident, we can dial down on that exact snow level,” Loots said.

MetService said snow could be heavy down to 800m on Friday in the Canterbury High Country south of the Rangitata River and for Otago west of about Alexandra.

”Note that this is likely to be the first heavy snow of the season in these areas and it may cause stress to livestock,” MetService said.

For the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington and Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, northwesterlies could rise to severe gale at times from Friday to Sunday.

MetService The MetService national forecast, issued at lunchtime Tuesday, June 7.

Heavy rain could fall as early as Thursday and Friday, but was more likely on the weekend, in Taranaki, especially about the mountain, and the west of the North Island high country.

Rain could also be heavy from Thursday to Sunday at the Tararua Range, west of Nelson, Buller and Westland.

On Wednesday areas from Waikato north, along with Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Wairarapa were expected to be fine or clearing. Canterbury, Otago and Southland were expected to have a few patches of rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening, while showers or rain are forecast for other areas.

On Tuesday morning, fog reared its head in the northern half of the North Island, with residents in Auckland, Whangarei, Bay of Islands, Hamilton and Palmerston North waking to a blanket of it.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the visibility at Auckland Airport was below 100m as at 6.20am and the fog was even thicker in Hamilton.

Auckland Airport tweeted shortly before 10am that the fog had lifted. At 9.36am it said the restrictions resulted in approximately 35 domestic flights being cancelled, and 23 domestic flights were delayed due to the fog. International flights were not affected.

George Empson A very rough looking Lake Takapo/Tekapo on Tuesday morning.

At Lake Takapō/Tekapo on Tuesday morning, the wind was so strong that photographer George Empson was blown over.

“Trying to take photographs was an ask,’’ he told The Timaru Herald.

“I would not recommend towing a caravan here [Tekapo] today or driving campervans.’’