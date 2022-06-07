Tokoroa's iconic airfield tower marked for demolition

Tokoroa’s airfield tower has been viewed online by millions of people around the world, and featured as a prop in a not so successful movie, but its days could be numbered after being marked for demolition by the South Waikato District Council (SWDC).

According to a SWDC report, the tower is one of 12 buildings being put up for sale or demolition by the council.

Other council owned properties on the list include the former Countdown building on Logan St, the Assembly of God Chapel, Arts Society and Potters Club – all on Maraetai Rd – and the Pirates Rugby clubrooms in Memorial Park.

The red and white checkered airfield tower was originally built as a prop for the 2002 television film Superfire, featuring actors D.B. Sweeney, Diane Farr, Wes Studi, Craig McLachlan and Kiwi actor and singer Ray Woolf.

While the film was a flop, the tower has become the iconic backdrop in hundreds of YouTube videos produced by model aircraft enthusiast and Tokoroa local Bruce Simpson.

His YouTube videos have been viewed almost 140 million times, and he's amassed more than 440,000 subscribers on his two popular YouTube channels, xjet and RCModelReviews.

Simpson said he had offered to buy and maintain the tower, at no cost to the council or ratepayers, but had not yet received a response.

He said the last time the council threatened its destruction was in 2017 and public support for the tower prevented its future removal without public consultation.

However, the tower’s fate could be decided at Thursday’s council meeting.

The report states the tower “has not proved of any value and has been written off”.

The council has not spent a cent on the building in the last five years, and “...in its current state poses significant health and safety risks including fire risk from arson, vandalism and as a potential venue for anti-social gathering and behaviour”.

“Leaving this building in such condition for an extended period could also have reputational risk for council.

“The building has effectively been abandoned, [we] recommend that the building be demolished,” the report states.

Simpson said many people locally, nationally and internationally felt an attachment to the tower and had already said it should be retained.

“It would be difficult to publicly explain why such an icon would be dismissed as ‘worthless’ in the eyes of any council given the benefits it brings via those videos.”

He said the cost to the council to demolish the tower would be far greater than if it were to be sold and maintained by himself and a group of volunteers as it was “...the most globally seen and recognised icon of the district”.

The SWDC declined to answer questions about how much it would cost to demolish the tower or if it would consider selling it, until after Thursday’s meeting.