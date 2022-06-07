The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, June 7

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet

Twitter A new photo of Lilibet has been released, revealing her delightful red hair.

A new photo of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been released for her 1st birthday.

The photo was taken at the Sussexes’ home Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate in the UK.

Meghan and Harry were in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

The photo was taken by Misan Harriman, who shared pictures on social media of the face painting party that was held for the birthday.

Training rescue rats to help in disasters

@ApopoScience/Twitter One of the rats being trained for search and rescue missions.

A British research scientist is training rats to help after earthquakes, The Telegraph in London reports.

The small, nimble rodents are apparently ideal for use in disaster zones, the plan being to send them into earthquake debris wearing tiny backpacks with microphones so that rescue teams can talk to survivors.

The rats could also be useful in areas of landmines, as they can make it through without setting off an explosion. They are also being trained to sniff out certain diseases.

The rats will initially be deployed in Turkey, a country prone to earthquakes.

Husky found after three months in Alaskan wilderness

Rebecca Clark/Regal Air/AP Sebastien Dos Santos Borges is reunited with his sled dog, Leon, after he went missing for three months in Alaska.

A 3-year-old French husky has been found safe and well after disappearing from a stop about halfway through the Iditarod sled-dog race in Alaska three months ago.

Leon the husky had been spotted lingering around a cabin in McGragh, nearly 250km away from where he was last seen, the Iditarod Trail Committee told the Associated Press on Saturday.

Leon is now back with his owner and will see a veterinarian in the coming days before flying back to France.

New life for historic train carriage

Robyn Edie/Stuff Lumsden Heritage Trust secretary Rob Scott (left) and MP Joseph Mooney on the restored carriage.

A historic train carriage is back on the tracks in Lumsden and its restoration has been recognised with an award from the Federation of Rail Organisations of New Zealand.

The A199 passenger carriage was officially opened at the Lumsden Railway Precinct on Monday, and will now be open daily as an information kiosk at Lumsden Railway Station, where other carriages and engines from New Zealand’s railway past are on display.

The 12m-long carriage was built in 1883. It was found on a Wairio farm in 2020 and was in pretty bad shape, Lumsden Heritage Trust’s Rob Scott said.

He said it had taken thousands of hours to restore it.

Kōkako birds thriving once again in Hunua Ranges

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff visits Hunua Ranges Regional Park to see the outcome of the kōkako birdlife recovery project. (First published in January 2019)

Once almost lost completely, now thriving – a record number of North Island kōkako pairs has been counted in Auckland’s Hunua Ranges.

There are now 229 adult breeding pairs in the ranges, making it the second-largest mainland population in the country. The largest is in Waikato’s Pureora Forest.

It is more than double the number of of adult breeding pairs – 106 – counted back in 2018 and a huge increase from the species’ initial count of just 25 birds in 1994.