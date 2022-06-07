Mt Albert homicide: Family deliver tributes at Tom Coombes' memorial service

Hundreds of people gathered at Wainamu, Te Henga/Bethells Beach, to mourn the loss of Tom Coombes.

Thomas Coombes, who was fatally stabbed on a walkway in Auckland’s Mt Albert, has been remembered by loved ones as being able to “cheer up a brick wall”.

About 700 people gathered at Wainamu, Te Henga/Bethells Beach for a memorial service on Tuesday May 31 to mourn the loss of Coombes after he was attacked and killed on Tuesday May 24.

Coombes, 25, had been heading home when he was attacked and his body was found by members of the public.

“Tom was a young man who followed his dreams, and we want his life to inspire other young people to do the same,” said his mother, Rowena Coombes.

His family said the “trauma” caused by his death had been widespread, affecting the Mt Albert community, AUT staff and students where Coombes studied, his friends, work colleagues and the Bethells Valley community.

Local writer Annette Lees was the celebrant at the service, she had known Coombes throughout his life.

“He was a super-supportive best mate. He’d always turned up to support a special event, perhaps fashionably delayed a little, but always there.

“Tom was the original enthusiast, always up for trips and adventures and if there wasn’t anything happening, he’d make it happen.

“No matter how bad things actually were, for Tom they were great.”

STUFF Friends and family held a paddle-out and memorial at Bethells Beach for Tom Coombes. (First published May 2022)

Lees said Coombes’ friends told her he could “cheer up a brick wall”, and made everything exciting and fun.

During the eulogy, Lees also praised Coombes’ parents, who she said while dealing with their own grief, also provided love and support to those around them.

Friends of Coombes said he had been happiest in his final year of life as he’d met the “love of his life” and had been following his passion for photography by studying full-time at AUT, having completed a building apprenticeship with his dad.

Rowena Coombes also acknowledged the work police had done and the support they had given.

Coombes family/Supplied Tom Coombes was studying photography full-time at AUT at the time of his death.

“We never had any doubt they would solve this case, and we are grateful that the alleged perpetrator is off the streets and the public is protected.”

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Coombes.