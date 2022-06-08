Man who died in Wellington reserve named, death not suspicious

The death of a man at a Wellington reserve is not being treated as suspicious.

Police have confirmed the death of Wellington man Damian Peters, who was found in a Khandallah reserve, is not suspicious.

Peters died while out walking his dog in Odell Reserve between 2.15pm and 3.40pm on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch confirmed the 42-year-old’s death was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the coroner.

A blessing at the reserve would take place on Thursday and police were providing support to his family, he said.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Police are appealing to the public for information after Damian Peters body was found in Odell Reserve in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah on Tuesday.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was in the park around the time Peters was there, or if they saw him walking the dog through the nearby streets.

The quiet walking track off Punjab St was cordoned off on Tuesday afternoon. The track leads up to a dog park at the top of the hill looking over the city.