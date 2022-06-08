Gun licence information among documents stolen from former Auckland station

The old Auckland Central Police station is located on Vincent St. (File photo)

Firearms licensing information was among documents stolen in a burglary at the former Auckland Central Station last month, police said.

Gun license holders have now been urged by police to be “vigilant around the security measures” they have in place for their firearms.

Police said they had previously become aware of the apparent breach of the old Auckland Central Police Station when police property was discovered at a search warrant at a Mt Albert address in May.

On Wednesday, Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said among the stolen property recovered were a number of documents including firearms licensing information which contained people’s personal details.

READ MORE:

* Man charged with stealing documents, pepper spray from old police station

* Use of police dog who bit offender during arrest was justified, watchdog finds

* Auckland man who died in hospital following arrest named by police



“A criminal investigation into the burglary remains ongoing, with four people charged to date with burglary and receiving stolen property offences,” she said.

She said police were continuing to work to understand the full breadth of documentation that was stolen.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland District Commander, said a criminal investigation remains ongoing. (file photo)

Malthus said the matter was being taken extremely seriously and the protection of all people’s information was of the upmost importance.

“Police are continuing to work with the Office of the Privacy Commissioner to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps moving forward,” she said.

Police were contacting those whose documents have been obtained as a result of the burglary to advise them of the situation.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Police demonstrate how they destroy firearms that are handed in during the gun buyback and amnesty. (First published in September 2019)

Police believe there was nothing to indicate any involvement of gangs at this stage.

“Keeping firearms holders safe is a key focus for Police and we continue to monitor any burglaries of firearms that occur,” Malthus said.

She encouraged any firearms licence holders that were concerned to get in contact with them.