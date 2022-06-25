Monitoring and regulation of pesticides: Why is nobody in control?

Neil Pearce is Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. Since 1985, he has been engaged in a wide range of public health research activities including co-founding the Wellington Asthma Research group at the Wellington School of Medicine and establishing the Massey University Centre for Public Health Research. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of New Zealand and the Academy of Medical Sciences and past-President of the International Epidemiological Association. This is an edited extract from his book, Pesticides and Health: How New Zealand Fails in Environmental Protection (Bridge Williams Books, RRP $14.99).

It was 1995, twenty years after the end of the Vietnam war, and the American embargo against Vietnam had just ended. I was the only non-American on the first official US visit to Vietnam – a committee that had been sent by Congress to investigate the possibility of doing studies of the health effects of Agent Orange. This was a mixture of two pesticides, was contaminated by dioxin (TCDD) in very high levels, and had been sprayed extensively in Vietnam as part of the war.

For more than two decades there had been reports of birth defects and cancer cases in those who had been spraying the chemicals or who had been sprayed themselves. The visit was politically charged from the start, with the US wanting to do studies for the benefit of US veterans, while the Vietnamese wanted studies to be done for their benefit. Things were tense. After a couple of days, our committee decided to do eight separate individual reports, and not to try and come to a consensus. In the meantime, because I was one of the few committee members who spoke French, I got to drive around Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City) and the Mekong Delta in a jeep for several days with one of Ho Chi Minh’s former Deputies who told me stories about the war.

Things got more complicated when we got to Hanoi. The group that had hosted us in Saigon was allied to one faction on the Central Committee which wanted Agent Orange studies to be done. In Hanoi we were hosted by a different faction which wanted to promote Vietnam as a rice-exporting nation and thought that people would not buy the rice if it had dioxin in it. For four days the two factions competed for our attention. After the trip, the whole fiasco was written up in Science, and the US declined to send further delegations. As a result, no-one has ever done a good study to find out whether Agent Orange caused cancer or birth defects in the Vietnamese. Now it is too late.

Eventually it was time to leave and return to a more normal politics. But at the airport, we were individually taken aside by customs and immigration officers who were allied to the faction that did not want studies to be done. I was taken to a windowless room where I was questioned at length, had all my papers and slides examined, and had anything that our hosts in Saigon had given us confiscated. Eventually I made it onto the plane, where I reunited with the rest of the Committee, all of whom had had the same experience. As I settled back into my seat, and we pulled away from the terminal building, I started to relax.

Supplied Pesticides and Health, by Neil Pearce.

This story is not just of historical interest. Some of the chemicals that troops were exposed to were apparently produced at the former Ivon Watkins Dow plant in New Plymouth, where some of the workers, and some nearby residents, also received relatively high exposures. Large numbers of timber treatment workers were exposed to PCP, a timber treatment chemical which also contained high levels of a different type of dioxin. The chemicals involved have now been banned, but after many years of dispute and many years after other Western countries took action.

But surely these problems are now in the past? Unfortunately not. Although no established human-carcinogenic pesticides are currently being used in New Zealand, there is a long list of suspected carcinogens in widespread use. If you believe the NZ Environmental Protection Authority classifications, then about 4% of pesticide usage in New Zealand involves suspected carcinogens; depending on which overseas agency you believe, the estimate is somewhere between 8% and 51%.

Many of the pesticides with high use in New Zealand are no longer approved for use in the European Union. About 14% of men and 5% of women are exposed to pesticides as part of their work and exposures are particularly high (63%) in agriculture and fisheries workers.

The hazards of pesticide use are often exaggerated. In some press reports you can get the impression that almost any pesticide exposure is hazardous, and that large numbers of people are dying. In fact, most of the risks are in people who work making or spraying the pesticides, and even these risks are usually small. The risks to the general public are much smaller again. Also, it is important to emphasise that some diseases can be prevented with the use of pesticides. But that doesn’t mean that there is no risk, or that we should not carefully regulate and monitor their use.

When it comes to regulation and monitoring, no-one is really in control.

When it comes to regulation and monitoring no-one is really in control in New Zealand. EPA NZ is responsible for approving their use, but in some instances has disputed classifications from overseas agencies (e.g., the WHO International Agency for Research on Cancer), without having the scientific expertise to do so.

WorkSafe is then responsible for the safety of the workers, particularly for short-term effects such as pesticide poisonings, and in theory it is also responsible for their long-term effects. The Ministry for the Environment is responsible for their effects on the environment, but the regional councils are responsible for keeping to the standards set by the MfE. The Ministry of Health is responsible for the health effects on the population, but has very little environmental health expertise, and virtually no occupational health expertise. In theory, the MoH is also responsible for monitoring the long-term effects on the population. All these agencies have limited, and dwindling, specialist technical expertise in environmental and occupational health.

In this situation, it is all the more tragic that New Zealand keeps trying to ‘go it alone’ in environmental protection, ignoring the advice and evidence from international agencies. Successful overseas models for public health in general, and environmental protection in particular, combine the best features of government departments and universities, with a strong focus on policy, but also with strong independent research.

But mostly, they need to have staff who have the independence and integrity to tell the government news that it does not want to hear, to speak truth to power, and to the public. Without this expertise and independence being restored, it is likely that our history of failure will continue.