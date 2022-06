One person was injured after being hit by a car in Christchurch. (File photo)

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital after a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians on Tuesday afternoon in Riccarton.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Wharenui Rd at 1.57pm.

A police spokesperson said two people were reported to have serious injuries, however, a St John spokesperson later said one person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a minor condition.